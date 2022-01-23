This is how Francisca Lachapel reacted to the departure of Maity Interiano from ‘Wake up America’

Now that the appointment of Maity Interiano as the new co-anchor of Noticiero Univision is known, the hosts of “Despierta América” have expressed nostalgia for firing their partner of 10 years ago.

One of them was Francisca Lachapel, who dedicated some emotional words to her through her Instagram account, where she published a photograph with the Honduran taken in the special program on January 21 to say goodbye to her.

“And with you the new Co-Anchor of @univision’s weekend newscast 👏🏽🙏🏽 God’s timing is perfect. I feel so happy for you. What a joy to see you grow, to see you succeed, to see you fulfill one of your dreams”, the Dominican began writing.

He also assured that his partner deserves “everything nice” that is happening to her.

“This is just the beginning. Keep working and giving yourself to your work the way you do. You take that big leap and all of us who love you celebrate with you @maityinteriano This weekend I’m ready to see you shine”, he expressed.

Of course, his other colleagues wished him much success with beautiful dedications that have the thousands of morning viewers very moved.

“Dear @maityinteriano It has been a pleasure working with you, watching you grow and fight for your goals! You are a great example that dreams come true! Success in this new stage that you begin. I am sure that you will give yourself and make the most of it as in all the opportunities you have had in your life. I love you very much and I am very proud to say that I worked with the now co-anchor of the Univisión weekend newscast! To shine Maituch !!!”, wrote Karla Martínez on Instagram.

Raúl González also celebrated this new achievement

“My Honduran princess”. That’s what I called her from the first moment she became part of the great team at @despiertaamerica It has been 10 years of dedication, struggle and much sacrifice that today is reflected in a dream come true. I wish you the best, because you deserve it, because I know this is what you want, because you were born with a passion for journalism in your veins. The best in the world my Maity. God bless you today and always. Starting tomorrow you will be the official presenter of the Univision weekend newscast. What pride”, González expressed along with a photograph of the two in his profile of the aforementioned social network.

Jessica Rodríguez dedicated a few words to her a little shorter but with the same intention of seeing her shine. “Congratulations @maityinteriano!! Tomorrow we will all be connected to the Univisión news! You are an example to follow, ”she stated.