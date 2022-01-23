This is how Nacho Beristáin lost a lot of money because of Julio César Chávez

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 18 Views

It is not a secret that large amounts of money are bet on boxing and that is how Nacho Beristáin lost a lot of money because of Julio César Chávez. It was Ignacio himself who told the anecdote of how he lost thousands of pesos because of César.

In which Julio César Chávez fight did Nacho Beristáin lose money?

It was in a fight Julio César Chávez where Nacho Beristáin lost a lot of money in a fight against Meldrick Taylor.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Confirmed line-up for the Club América vs Atlas match

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Club América is ready to have its first confrontation in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved