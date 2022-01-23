This is how Nacho Beristáin lost a lot of money because of Julio César Chávez

It is not a secret that large amounts of money are bet on boxing and that is how Nacho Beristáin lost a lot of money because of Julio César Chávez. It was Ignacio himself who told the anecdote of how he lost thousands of pesos because of César.

In which Julio César Chávez fight did Nacho Beristáin lose money?

It was in a fight Julio César Chávez where Nacho Beristáin lost a lot of money in a fight against Meldrick Taylor.

It should be noted that César and Taylor were able to meet twice, but the first fight put the Sinaloan in the hearts of all Mexicans due to the way J foughtJulio Cesar Chavez.

How much money did Nacho Beristáin lose because of Julio César?

“July He is my brother, he is my friend, I love him very much. He came from there walking to greet me, for me it is a pride. Once I bet against him and lost a million pesos.” revealed Nacho Beristain for Figtht Hub TV.

Although two of the judges had him losing on the scorecards, it was in the twelfth round that the Cease He went out and knocked out his rival, the most dramatic thing was that the final blow was given less than two seconds to end the fight. Referee Richard Steele opted to end the fight.

It was in that way that Julio Cesar Chavez He became the unified champion of the super lightweight by the WBC and the IBF, in addition to which the prestigious boxing magazine The Ring awarded him as the fight of the year, at that time.

This story was told Nacho Beristain due to an analysis and comparison made of Julio Cesar Chavez with Canelo Álvarez, because he gave as an example that moment in which he did not care about money in order to see his compatriot champion.

“I was praying to God that I won July. I don’t care about my money anymore, but that I raised my hand to him and won by knockout. It is the million pesos that I have been happiest to have lost.” Revealed Gift Nacho.

Did Meldrick Taylor get his revenge?

Julio Cesar Chavez and Meldrick Taylor met again in September 1994 in his first defense of the super lightweight belt, after winning it back against Frankie Randall in a rematch.

But the power I had back then Julio Cesar Chavez had the Legend defeat Meldrick Taylor by knockout again, but this time it was in the eighth round.

AC