this is how postmarketOS netboot works

We have known for quite some time about the existence of a system called postmarketOS which has become something of an alternative quite punk to Android, differing from other options such as Harmony OS or Google Fuchsia in that it is 100% Linux based allowing us to bring the experience of the most famous penguin in the industry directly to our smartphones, in addition to promising the update support for at least 10 years as a minimum

Not only this, and it is now thanks to a netboot recently published on GitLab, you can also test the Linux experience on your mobiles without having to install anything and without losing access to the original Android system, simply starting postmarketOS via boot on-line which, as the Liliputing colleagues commented, can be reversed by disconnecting the USB cable and restarting the phone.

The idea is that any user with an interest in Linux can try postmarketOS on their Android smartphone. no need for advanced technical knowledge and without losing the stability and functionality of your mobile, starting Linux from a way similar to the classics LiveCD or Live USB that we use on our PCs.

Do not worry if all this sounds Chinese to you, because right now we are telling you how does boot work live by postmarketOS and how you can use it, as well as where is the catch and what are its limitations… Here you also have access to GitLab with all the information!

As we said, essentially this application will make the postmarketOS Linux distribution able to start on our mobiles as a LiveCD or Live USB I would do it on a computeralthough obviously there is some additional implication or need that we must know.

In fact, first and foremost is that the boot loader of the smartphone is unlocked, since obviously accessing the bootloader is strictly necessary for postmarketOS to start. Also, you will have to have always connected the mobile to the PC via a USB cable.

And I explain the latter better, because you should know that a LiveCD or Live USB boots on our computers without writing anything to the storage, using RAM to load, something that on mobile has had to be slightly modified. In this case, the Linux kernel will still run on the smartphone’s RAM but keeping the operating system files on the PCto avoid both RAM overloads and modifying the non-volatile memory of the smartphone.

This is what it implies that unplugging the USB cable will break the connection and usability of postmarketOS using this test method.

The Linux kernel will run in the mobile’s RAM memory while the system files will remain on the PC, so you can use it on smartphones with limited RAM even though you can’t disconnect from the PC while postmarketOS is active.

As you have already seen, it is obviously a way of test how Linux would work on your smartphone before installing it definitivelyalthough with an obviously limited use to the length of the USB cable that you use as an umbilical cord with your PC.

Technically, the method would make it possible to load the entire system into RAM just as it happens in computers, but since there are smartphones with limited RAM memory capacitiesFor now, it has only been decided to make this hybrid option available to users, which will only load the kernel on the smartphone.

Reversing the start of postmarketOS is as simple as disconnect the USB cable and restart the mobile, so in no case will you lose important information or the functionality that you are used to with your devices. It is almost magic, something revolutionary that sooner or later it had to reach mobiles toonow practically converted into pocket PCs.

Now let’s see who dares to try it… Let us know in the comments, please!

