this is how your cybersecurity solution for companies works

“Your secure company” is Movistar’s business cybersecurity proposal.

A large part of companies and businesses currently offer their services in a non-face-to-face way. From an online store or a freelancer who provides a service through the Internet, face-to-face attendance has more and more specific weight. On the other hand, any company always has its files, documents and databases on computer media. Technology has taken over our way of working, as it provides many advantages. Employees use tablets and mobile devices, so cybersecurity advice, whether you use Android devices or any other, must always be well present.

Unfortunately, no one escapes malware, programs developed with the aim of causing harm. Malware can be hidden inside any harmless-looking app, so any precaution is always too little. How to gain peace of mind when moving within the workplace. One of the proposals comes from the hand of Movistar, which launches “Your safe company”. We invite you to know what it is, why it suits you and how you can hire this service.

What is “Your safe company”?

It is a cybersecurity solution for companies that adapts to their needs. Regardless of the size, Movistar proposes a series of tools that, together with the work of specialists, make your company a much safer and less attractive place for cybercriminals. Issues such as the hijacking of databases, for which a ransom is subsequently demanded, are not alien to us. Your company may be the result of one of these distortions and suffer the consequences of poor computer security.

The company offers a service fully adapted to the needs of each company, which allows for greater security and greater confidence in customers. It is clear, if your company is secure, your customers will perceive it and trust it more.

“Your secure company” offers solutions aimed at email, the website, secure browsing or even cyber-training. But there is a solution for each company, so it can be said that it is a product tailored to each of them.

Why hire “Your safe company”

There are more and more threats that exist aimed at causing damage to companies. **Data is as attractive as money,* since it can be used to obtain a lot of information or be used for extortion. Do you know that emails or personal numbers can be purchased in the deep web? In addition, the evolution of cybercriminals is greater than that of your company in most cases. While they strive to improve, you probably haven’t done much in that regard. Therefore, they have a greater capacity to attack you and you less to defend yourself.

Movistar offers all the necessary protection and it is extended up to 5 devices per user. In other words, with the same license someone who has contracted this service can have both their computer, their tablet and their mobile phone protected.

Everything included in “Your secure company”

This proposal is offered in 3 modalities, considering it for a company with four employees:

Your Basic Secure Company

The simplest proposal.

Safe browsing: Protection of browsing activity and web searches.

Antivirus / Antiransomware: Advanced protection against unknown threats.

Clean mail: Cloud service that offers complete email protection in real time: spam, malware, phishing and advanced threats.

Your Secure Company Advanced

Aimed at medium-sized companies that have part or all of their staff telecommuting.

Safe browsing: Protection of browsing activity and web searches.

Antivirus / Antiransomware: Advanced protection against unknown threats.

Clean mail: Cloud service that offers complete email protection in real time: spam, malware, phishing and advanced threats.

Secure Headquarters: Protect your headquarters network by allowing you to monitor, filter and apply security policies to all your internet traffic (outgoing and incoming).

Secure Remote Work: Secure remote employee access to your corporate network through SSL VPN tunnels or via Web access.

Awareness: Cybersecurity training for employees on current cyberthreats.

Your Premium Secure Company

Designed for companies that have an exclusive digital presence

Safe browsing: Protection of browsing activity and web searches.

Antivirus / Antiransomware: Advanced protection against unknown threats.

Clean mail: Cloud service that offers complete email protection in real time: spam, malware, phishing and advanced threats.

Secure Headquarters: Protect your headquarters network by allowing you to monitor, filter and apply security policies to all your internet traffic (outgoing and incoming).

Secure Remote Work: Secure remote employee access to your corporate network through SSL VPN tunnels or via Web access.

Awareness: Cybersecurity training for employees on current cyberthreats.

Protection of your Cloud services: For the application of security policies between employees and the applications they use on a daily basis and that are hosted in the cloud, for example M365 or SAGE. The update of this application, being a Cloud platform, is automatically guaranteed in SaaS mode (Software as a Service).

And the price?

Movistar offers three price modes for each type of service. The basic one costs €3.99 per month per employee. Advanced protection applies a fee of €5.99 per month per employee and a cost of €99 per month per location. Premium protection costs €8.99 per month per employee and €160 per month per location. The permanence is 1 year in the Advanced plan and in the Premium.

“Your secure company” is one of the most interesting cybersecurity proposals, since according to sources from the company itself, the 70% of attacks are aimed at SMEs. You are not aware of how easy it can be to be attacked until it happens, and it is at this point that you perceive the lack of security. It is better to anticipate and remedy than to regret it.

