This is the $103 million dollar mansion where Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz will marry

Spring is getting closer and with it one of the most anticipated weddings of the year is approaching, that of brooklyn beckham Y Nicholas Peltz, which will be held next Saturday, April 9 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The reception, which will be covered exclusively by Vogue magazine, will take place inside the luxurious mansion of the Peltz, for which Nelson Peltz disbursed, in 2015, the amount of $103 million dollars.

The property, known as Montsorrel and built by French architects Jacques Regnault and Stephanie Boudin, currently has an extension of more than 44,000 square feet and is located on a lot of more than seven acres, so it has more than enough space to host the long-awaited ceremony.

In addition to being the ideal place due to its size and layout, it is also ideal due to its location, as it is located right in front of a private beach, so photo sessions and toasts in front of the sea will not be lacking.

The house, which began to be built in 1965, was originally inhabited by Anita Ten Eyck O’Keeffe Young, the widow of Robert R. Young, who took his own life when the house was under construction.

The unexpected death of the love of her life led Anita to baptize the residence in her memory, which is the reason why it continues to be identified with the nickname of Montsorrel to this day.

Following Anita’s death in 1985, the house was listed for $18 million, making it the most expensive property in the eastern United States.

The high price caused the offers to be scarce, and it was not until 1987 that the historic mansion changed owners, but it did so for $13.5 million dollars.

The reasons why the house has increased its value considerably in the last 30 years is due to the added value and the extensions that it has suffered over the years. An imposing guest house and entertainment pavilion were added in the 1990s.

The house where Brooklyn Beckham and Nicol Peltz will marry is impressive (Google Maps)

Keep reading:

Although he would be closer to Kate, Eric del Castillo reveals why he no longer moved to Los Angeles

This was the famous Playboy Mansion that bunny Holly Madison compared to a cult

Get to know the house of Edén Muñoz, the ex-vocalist of Caliber 50 who launched himself as a soloist

This is the country and huge mansion that Richard Gere sells for $28 million dollars