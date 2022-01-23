This is the only email app that has made me stop using Gmail

Tutanota is a cross-platform secure email app based in Germany that has a built-in calendar to organize all your appointments.

When we talk about mobile email apps, the great dominator in this segment is, without a doubt, Gmail. This is so because, on the one hand, it is an app that it comes pre-installed from the factory on all Android smartphones and on the other hand it is a free email service with lots of useful features.

Despite all the advantages that Google’s email app has, I’ve been looking for an alternative to Gmail for a couple of years that be more secure and protect my conversations so that no one can access them.

Well, the search is over, because today I’m here to talk about the only email app that has made you stop using Gmail once and for all. Read on and find out what it is.

Tutanota: a secure and functional email client

Tutanota is a cross-platform secure email app open source that is available on all current operating systems, Android, iOS, Windows, Linux and MacOS and even has a web version for access your conversations directly from any browser.

The main feature of Tutanota is that it guarantees us the privacy of the information in both the emails we receive and those we send, since they all have end-to-end encryption and are protected with a second factor of authentication, which means that no one will be able to read or decrypt the private data contained in our emails.

This is so because Tutanota is based in Hannover, Germany and all encrypted emails are stored in their ultra-secure data centers located in Germany, which is one of the nations with the strictest data protection legislation.

Another advantage of Tutanota is that it has a series of functionalities that go beyond email management and that will allow us to be more productive as a calendar or address book.

In this sense, when we open the Tutanota application on the mobile we will see that it has four main tabs: Mail, Search, Contacts and Calendar. In each of them we can access their settings just by pressing the menu button, identified by an icon of three horizontal stripes, located in the upper left part of the app.

So, if we click on this menu button when we are in the tab Post we will have access to both the predefined folders of our email account (inbox, drafts, sent, trash, archive and spam) as well as to custom folders we have created.

To create a custom folder we just have to press the button with the “+” sign which is located to the right of the section your folders within this menu, put the name we want to our folder and click on the button Accept.

To send an email from the Tutanota app we simply have to click on pencil and paper icon located in the upper right part of the app, cover the usual fields in this type of message such as the recipient’s address, the subject of the email and the body of the email and click on the button Send.

We must take into account that, by default, Tutanota include a signature on emails with the following text “Sent with Tutanota, secure mail and without advertising”.

Anyway, if we want personalize the signature of our emails we will only have to follow the following steps:

Click on the menu button located at the top left of the app

located at the top left of the app Once inside, click on the gear icon located at the bottom left

located at the bottom left Click again on the icon of the three horizontal stripes and select the option Mail

In the section signature for mail click on the pencil icon, create our own signature and click on Accept

As in other email applications, when we are in the Tutanota inbox we can delete an email by swiping it to the right or archive it by swiping it to the left.

Another of the most useful functions of Tutanota is its integrated calendar, since it will allow us to have all our appointments organized, set reminders and even identify each type of event with a different color.

The Calendar tab has two types of view: Month and Agenda, which we can change from the menu button, and from any of them we can create a new event simply by pressing on the button with the “+” sign at the top right, filling in each of the fields that appear and clicking on the button Keep.

As in the case of emails, in the Calendar section we can also create several calendars according to the type of event and customize each of them with a color, but for this we will have to hire one of the paid subscriptions, since a single calendar is included in the free one.

Tutanota is an email service that has three types of subscription, one free and two paid. The free option includes an email box with a 1 GB capacity, which is more than enough for the vast majority of users, a more restricted email search and a single calendar.

The first of the payment options, which has a cost of 12 euros per year, includes a 1 GB mailbox, 5 email aliases, multiple calendars, a more complete email search and support via email to solve any problem that may arise, while the second payment plan has a mailbox with twice the capacity, 10 GB, and allows us to share our calendars.

tutanota is a completely free and ad-free application that you can install on your Android mobile through the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

