This organization in New York provides assistance to migrant families who need help | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

your screen to download theapplication of univision 41 andfind out where they will bedirectly much more.On the other hand, organizationsinside and outside ourarea are helping familiesof immigrants who arearriving new york forstart a new life hereUnited States, earlierI talked with Eriksson Caldeón,an activist who collecteddonations tonightfamilies that came from venezuelafleeing from the and they had towalk for 45 days tochase the american dreamLiberty.edison, tell me about this helpthat you are providing families andimmigrants who just finishedto arrive in the United States.>> first of all, goodopportunity, we are here todayassisting more than 30 familiesimmigrants who have arrivedthis pee had nowhere to go,a roof to be on.have servicesspecials, todaywe do a deedextraordinary where all thisclothes, coats, shoeswinter, we had power outageshair and the most important,it is an orlando organizationFlorida, and did not attend withfamilies.Alejandro: Edison, what are you?there echo some of that familythat precisely you are helpingtoday, in the case ofTwo families from Venezuela.ma’am how are you? what is yourname, tell me how will that betrajectory to get toU.S ?>> good night, we comeWe walked from Venezuela. nowe had that it was not received,we certainly communicated withhe appreciated the support forbring us here and trulywe are very grateful becausewe have a safe roof,we have food andchance to startagain.Alejandro: and I knowimportant that it is or why Ialso comes across theborder, I know what it means to arrivewith a backpack. and nowwhat are the plansyou as a family in thispees stores arrive andpolitical? we know that theVenezuela’s situation hasa dictatorship for manyepochs already>> the truth, the goal is, wellwe already started, we areworking on base to getour immigration status,we are working forkeep, to be able to startwith our papers that is whatmore important.Alejandro: and I would like you tosay, edinson, smellingwith you, as the community ofnew york, could today doubtin another event, there will be anotheropportunity to bring them thingslike people in this family?>> of course i, diary of thethree sion the amount ofcalls from people who arebeing released from the center ofdetention, I receive families fromall over the world likewe started this firstactivity with more than 30families we attend more than 100people today, butwe want to continue because theneed is great. howwe can help ? just do itcan communicate with usor through social networks. #