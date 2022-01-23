This Sunday the corojo is broken in Bayamo

This Sunday at the Mártires de Barbados stadium in Bayamo, the hostilities of the 61st National Series of Cuban baseball will break, after a long wait motivated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Matanzas crocodiles will visit the Alazanes de Granma, revitalizing the final duel of the previous campaign, where the hosts were proclaimed champions for the third time in the last five years, with that rocket from Guillermo García that left their rivals lying on the field of play .

Carlos Martí’s troupe, who dominate the historical balance between both teams with 91 wins versus 86 failures including the playoffs, will have their audience cheering in the stands, for the first time in almost two years of a harsh pandemic.

The oldest of all the active managers in this National Series has already announced right-hander César García for this inaugural game, a pitcher who gave him seven hits last regular season and two more in the playoffs, and who now appears as his best trump card.

Regarding his lineup, he will open in that order with Roel Santos CF, Osvaldo Abreu 3B, Raico Santos LF, Guillermo Avilés1B, Carlos Benítez 2B, Guillermo García BD, Iván Prieto R, Yulian Milan SS, and Alesquemer Sánchez RF.

The Yumurinos’ mentor Armando Ferrer, the man who took them to the top of the podium after an exhausting wait of almost 30 years, opted for Noervys Entenza, also a right-hander, a 16-time national pitcher who achieved seven wins in the last regular season and contributed another two in the Playoffs, in addition to giving a “No hitter” to those same Alazanes.

A few hours ago the batting order they will use in the challenge was made public, starting with Aníbal Medina 2B, Ariel Sánchez RF, Jeferson Delgado BD, followed by Javier Camero LF, Yariel Duque 1B, Erisbel Arruebarruena SS, Yadil Mujica 3B, Andrys Pérez R, and Eduardo Blanco CF.

Both directors, in conversations with Cubadebate, have shown a lot of confidence in their respective “blunderbusses”, confident that they have enough payroll to get their tickets to the postseason, after concluding the 75 matches agreed in the official tournament calendar. See you at the stadium.