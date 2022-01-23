“Those of us who treat children are of another paste”

Pediatric surgeon Marisol Fernández Córdoba will bring the ‘guachi’ spirit to the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha

Dr. Marisol Fernández Córdoba will soon enter the Castilla-La Mancha Royal Academy of Medicine. She is the head of the Pediatric Surgery service at the Albacete University Hospital Complex and professor at the Faculty of Medicine. But if this specialist boasts of something, it is to be ‘guachi’; she faithful follower of the cepi philosophy and willing to introduce academics to the world of the green nose.

Fernández Córdoba is the head of the Pediatric Surgery Service, professor at the Faculty of Medicine and member of two ethics committees

Belongs to ‘Los Guachis’ since its foundation

A native of Villarta, a town in Cuenca that is 60 kilometers from Albacete, Marisol González Córdoba studied Medicine in Valencia and did her residency at Hospital La Fe. She arrived at the General Hospital of Albacete in 1998, to make a substitution, and here she He stayed in a city that trains two of his three children as doctors. Since 2015 she has been in charge of the Pediatric Surgery Service. She is a professor at the city’s Faculty of Medicine and on January 26 she will read the entrance speech at the Royal Academy of Medicine of Castilla-La Mancha, where she would like to spread that ‘guachi’ spirit that has led her to portray herself with a green nose.

Life philosophy

And it is that being ‘guachi’ supposes a whole philosophy of life, from never throwing in the towel to knowing how to ask for forgiveness. It means hanging up the white coat, dressing in whatever is necessary and getting on stage to sing and dance. It is a movement that was born in the pediatric oncohematology plant in Albacete around the organization of annual musicals and today it revolutionizes patients, families and health personnel. One of these ‘guachis’ was the pediatrician Antonio Brush, cepiwho died of cancer in April 2019. Dr. Marisol Fernández Córdoba has to study daily, but if the medical basis is given by science, the human, so necessary, she takes it from ‘Los Guachis’, to which she belongs since 2008.

“Those of us who treat children are of a different kind,” acknowledges this pediatric surgeon capable of putting on sequins on a Sunday and the operating room gown on a Monday. In addition, she also belongs to the Healthcare Ethics Committee and the Research Ethics Committee.

Disconnecting from his work is impossible, because he must be constantly updating himself, but he is clear that at the time he chose “one of the most beautiful branches of Medicine”. This is what he will say in his entrance speech to the Royal Academy, where he will address the prevention of urinary and faecal incontinence in children that guarantees quality of life in adulthood.

«The clown nose goes with the phonendo»

Thus, Pediatric Surgery addresses from the fetal stage up to 14 years and even 18. Dr. Marisol Fernández Córdoba is concerned that her team of six surgeons is, as is the case, one of the best, but also that their small patients do not suffer, hence even in the COVID stage parents are allowed to accompany the child until they fall asleep in the operating room.

She moves in a world where “the clown nose goes with the phonendoscope”. It is essential that everything goes well in the operating room, from oncological surgery to a hernia, but also that the patient does not suffer thinking that she is entering a cold and hostile world. For this reason, the discourse of this surgeon will be scientific, like everything she does when her patient is on the operating table, but she will have a green nose because she considers it fundamental that those who enter the world of Pediatrics are made of that other paste so necessary.