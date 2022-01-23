Tica leads research in the United States for the treatment of advanced liver cancer

Since 2017, Monge has been studying his subspecialty at the National Cancer Institute of the United States, where he has also researched personalized medicine. (John Duran)

A Costa Rican woman is at the head of a clinical trial that promises to give hope to people with liver cancer in advanced stages and in whom other previous treatments did not work (or who for medical reasons cannot be subjected to them).

Her name is Cecilia Monge Bonilla. She does her fellowship in Oncology at the US National Cancer Center (NCI). Since 2017 she has been working on the study of different types of tumors and personalized medicine options for them. Today she is the director of the NCI Gastrointestinal Cancer Clinic and from there she seeks a possible solution for those who are left without options to deal with their disease. And this solution could come from the very cells of the patients.

“Hepatocellular carcinoma is the most common liver cancer. When it is in the initial stages it can be treated with surgery, but in advanced stages there are no options. This is the fourth most common cancer and the second deadliest, life expectancy in these phases can range from six to nine months,” said Monge, who served as coordinator of the Research Unit of the San Juan de Dios Hospital.

Defense cells to destroy cancer cells

The secret to providing therapy to these people may lie within their own defense cells. In our immune system there are cells called T cells or T lymphocytes. Traditionally these cells help our body to fight infections, but also cancer.

“Almost every day there is a chance for all of us to develop cancer, but the immune system usually wins,” he told The nation in a previous interview Jeffrey Bluestone, a researcher in Immunology in the United States. In this victory, the T lymphocytes are one of the most responsible.

However, when a malignant tumor begins to develop there are also changes in these cells. That is why they must be given a special treatment so that they become more of a kind of “medicine” to attack the tumor.

This procedure is part of a group called adaptive cell transfer and is a personalized therapy. In particular, this technique is called chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T).

To better understand what this means, let’s go step by step. The secret is that blood is drawn from the patient and once the T cells are separated with the sample. When these T lymphocytes are extracted, an inactive virus called lentivirus is placed on them, which helps them to be genetically modified so that they express a receptor that targets a marker that only tumor cells have. In this case, the receptor is called GPC3, and it is only found on malignant hepatocellular carcinoma cells.

These laboratory-created substances are called chimeric antigen receptors. The term “chimeric” is due to the fact that synthetic molecules do not exist naturally, they are the result of genetic modification. These cells are set to grow and replicate in the laboratory.

“After this, the patient is hospitalized and for three days they are given a type of chemotherapy to prepare them to receive the CAR-T cells. They are put in the form of an infusion to patients, and these are reproduced in the body. The purpose is that they attack cancer cells and cause their ‘death’, so to speak”, affirmed the Escazuceña.

Once the patient is subjected to this technique, he must remain hospitalized for nine days for observation. You will be followed closely for six months and then once a year.

This is the first time this type of treatment has been tested for a solid tumor in humans. This same method has already been successful in “liquid” tumors, such as some leukemias in children and lymphomas in adults.

Monge stressed that this study would be impossible without other people who do great work at NCI. One of them is Mitchell Ho, head of the NCI Molecular Biology Laboratory, who watches over the quality of CAR-T. The other is Tim Greten, head of the NCI Gastrointestinal Cancer Department, with whom he coordinates all the steps to follow. Monge is the one who coordinates the clinical part of the trial and is in contact with the patients.

Research in progress

The trial is in phase I, this means that it is the initial stage of a study in humans, the preclinical phase in mice was successful, but it must be taken to humans to demonstrate its efficacy (that it meets the objectives set) and safety (benefits outweigh side effects). In phase I, safety is one of the main focuses, which is why it is carried out with a small number of study subjects.

This first phase will take into account 38 patients with advanced stage liver cancer and will last 24 months. The first patient underwent this therapy on January 13. By protocol, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asks them to wait 28 days for the next patient to undergo the therapy.

Monge admitted that, like any cancer treatment, there is the possibility of side effects, some of which could be serious. One of the biggest risks is cytokine release syndrome. Cytokines are immune proteins that if released in large numbers can cause “the body to attack itself”.

In immunotherapy treatments (which use substances that enhance the defense system to fight against a disease), a large and rapid release of cytokines can occur and this would affect the patient.

“This can cause significant drops in blood pressure, neurological disturbances and very high fevers. Many times intensive care support is taken care of, ”she acknowledged.

That is why this phase I of the study is crucial, to see to what extent the risk of this type of event is and weigh whether the benefits are greater or less. The results of phase I depend on whether the study will continue to phases II and III and later be a treatment.

However, already having a protocol for human trials for a disease that had no options is already a great advance for medical science, this time, in the hands of a Costa Rican.

silent disease

One of the main problems with liver cancer that Monge studies is that it is very silent. And the increase in frequency is constant. And this is due, according to Monge, to the increase in fatty liver.

“Most of these patients are unaware of having fatty liver, because it is asymptomatic. This is on the rise because of the obesity epidemic in Western countries,” he explained.

At this time there is no specific treatment or cure that can offer patients hope. Monge hopes that although this clinical trial is just beginning and the results it will have in the future are not known, it can make a difference for these people and their families.

