TikTok joins Instagram and also tests paid subscriptions on the platform

TikTok logo. (photo: Cocktail Marketing)

TikTok is testing a new tool that allows users to creators earn from the subscription fees they can charge their followers.

The feature is very similar to the one recently announced by Instagram, where accounts can post stories or exclusive content, such as a live stream, in exchange for a monthly payment.

This would be the new payment methods on TikTok to support creators

TikTok subscriptions can work like Instagram; offers exclusive content, such as videos, to users who pay a monthly subscription. However, many details are still unknown. Among them are the requirements that an account must meet.

For example, if it should be verified or if you should have a minimum number of followers. Nor is it known what price ranges these creators will be able to handle, or if the company itself application sets a minimum and maximum cost.

TikTok is also considering allowing users to tip content creators as a sign of appreciation for their work. The app also offers a creative background where they pay a small amount for video views.

TikTok. EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY CONTACTPHOTO



TikTok adapts to new functions, such as Twitter and Instagram

In addition to TikTok, Other social networks they are also putting hands to work to obtain the same result. Twitter, for example, has super follow, which the company describes as a way for creators to better engage with their users.

Subscribers can pay a minimum of USD$2.99 ​​per month , although there are also options for $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on which benefits the creators decide. Twitter, like TikTok and Instagram, can benefit from registration fees.

Super Follow on Twitter is now available on Android. (photo: Diario de Sevilla)

On the other hand, the price range of the instagram subscriptions it seems wider. According Adam Mosseri, CEO of the platform run by Goal, prices will range from $0.99 to $99 per month.

Creators will be able to create exclusive live videos and stories, while users can earn badges that help them look better on the social profiles of accounts they follow.

Paid subscription on Instagram. (photo: Xataka)

Step by step to download a TikTok video using Telegram

1. The first thing to do is use the research tool on Telegram for PC or in the section for create a new chat Of the version mobile for Telegram, and open the @ttsavebot bot. You can also access from t.me/ttsavebot.

2. When you open this address on your mobile or computer browser, you will be asked if you want to open the address in the Telegram app and you will go directly to the chat with the bot.

Telegram. (photo: ComputerHoy)

3. Now, before you start using it, you must first activate and set the language of the bot. Write the code /start or click the start button. By doing so, the bot will be activated and you will only have to Click on your language in the list below.

4. Now go to TikTok and navigate to the video you want to download.

5. Once inside, click the button Share and when the options are displayed, select the option Copy link.

Button to copy TikTok link. (photo: DANRICTEC)

6. Now there is only send the address to the video in the bot of Telegram that you have activated.

7. To do this, write a message to the bot as if you were going to talk to it, and in that message simply enter the address of the video.

8. When you send the video address to the bot, it will reply to you in a few seconds. In your message you will have the video without watermark so you can watch it.

9. All you have to do is click on the video to watch it.

10. After watching it, click on the video option and choose the option of save to gallery. You can save videos on any device where Telegram is installed, whether you have completed the whole process or not.

KEEP READING:

WhatsApp will allow to transfer chats from Android to iOS

Skype added new function to zoom in video calls

The best memes for the sudden devaluation of cryptocurrencies