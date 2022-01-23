Today, the producer demanded an explanation from Raúl Araiza, fired? | Instagram

Obviously upset, Andrea Rodríguez Doria spoke about the case of the beloved host of the Hoy Program Raul Araiza, who was headlining the news during the week after photographs emerged of El Negrito on the beach when he was supposedly in quarantine for Covid-19.

The producer of program today He could not help his annoyance and indicate that, like the public, he was surprised to see what Raúl Araiza Herrera was doing instead of being isolated and in quarantine.

Andrea Escalona’s aunt shared that she knew that the actor would also go to Acapulco, but that she imagined that she would stay in an isolated place and not that she would be in public. He also revealed that he spoke with him.

Andrea Rodríguez Doria expressed her annoyance to the television presenter who indicated that there were three people who were in the place; However, her boss at Hoy would have made her reconsider that she put those three people at risk of infection. Regarding the beach, the famous told her that she was alone, to which the producer told her “alone, she is alone”, so Raúl Araiza had no choice but to apologize for his actions.

Today, the producer demanded an explanation from Raúl Araiza, fired? Photo: Instagram.



The producer indicated that the presenter is already isolated in his apartment and that he hopes that next Monday, January 24, he can already appear as part of the drivers of Today.

Rodríguez Doria confessed that they began the year with new scenery and many plans, hoping that they would start with the full cast, but everything became more complicated as the days went by.

Let us remember that the first to test positive was Paul Stanley’s girlfriend, so for the safety of his colleagues the driver was absent, later the news of the positive of Raúl Araiza and his daughter came.

In the absence of the two of them, Moi, a former participant of Las estrellas bailan en Hoy, began to support them, later, Arath de la Torre also came out with Covid-19 and they had support from Sergio Mayer.

Days later, two more people had to be absent for the same reason, Capi Albores and El Gallo, voiceover; Apparently there have been no more infections within Today.