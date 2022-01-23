Tunden Canelo Álvarez for choosing easy rivals: “He learned it from Mayweather”

Canelo Ávarez (d) from Mexico at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada (USA), on November 6, 2021. EFE/EPA/Caroline Brehman



The race of Cinnamon Alvarez is at its peak, because in addition to accumulating almost 7 years since his last defeat, he became the first fighter to lift all four super middleweight belts, corresponding to World Boxing Council (WBC), world boxing association (WBA), world boxing organization (OMB) and International Boxing Federation (FIB).

Despite the historic achievement, which also included two formidable knockouts, the criticism against Saúl does not stop, Well, his detractors continue to demerit his rivals and some criticize him for not wanting to measure himself against other dangerous boxers.

The last to testify under this line was Keith Thurman, 33-year-old boxer who was the WBA world champion between 2012 and 2016 at welterweight. Although the American praised the emotion that Cinnamon has impregnated the current boxing, He took it upon himself to throw a dart at him for the rivals he has avoided.

Keith Thurman, American boxer (Photo: Instagram/@keithonetimethurman)

“I can give you a triple yes (to the fact that he avoided rivals), but what does it matter? Is Cinnamon, people love it, it has a lot of followers and it has generated a lot of emotions. I could say that he has chosen easy rivals, but he learned it from the best (FloydMayweather). Now he is earning money like Floyd, ”said the American for FightHub TV.

Thurman later delved into the opponents he would have rejected, but argued that the Mexican has every right to do so.

“Are there better challengers? Definitely. Are there fights I’d like to see? Definitely. Are there talented guys who could get him into trouble? Definitely. You have to do it? No! Absolutely not”, he declared.

(Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

As if this were not enough, the native of Florida assured that the annoyance is valid because Cinnamon Álvarez does not face complicated challenges; however, he hinted that it is a benefit that has been earned thanks to his results in the ring and his calling power.

“Because he is a superstar, you can entertain the world any way you want. You have to respect that because it takes a lot of work to get to that level. If a boxer makes it and they want to stay there, can manipulate the industry a bit. It can annoy you, but you also have to show respect for that.”

About the challengers Keith Thurman put on the table, the names do not vary from those that have sounded in recent months around Álvarez, since all are located in the middle and super middleweight, very far from the challenge posed by Eddy Reynoso to assault the 200 pounds of the cruiserweight division.

Keith Thurman prior to his last fight against Manny Pacquiao (Photo: John GURZINSKI / AFP)

“Hopefully he will return to his category and take on those challenges: (Jermall) Charlo, (David) Benavidez, ‘Boo Boo’ (Demetrius Andrade), rivals that we have not seen Cinnamon Alvarez. There are many styles that he has not faced and they would be one of the best fights in that division that could take place, “said Thurman during the interview.

On January 10, Eddy Reynoso stated that the Guadalajara’s next rival had not yet been defined, since Although he claimed to have the intention of challenging Ilunga Makabu at cruiserweight, there are no negotiations with anyone.

“Good afternoon! Regarding Canelo’s next fight, there is no negotiation with any promoter, rival, or date, next week we will have something concrete, greetings, ”said Álvarez’s trainer through his Twitter account, so in the next few days there could be news of his next challenge.

