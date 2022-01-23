Tyreek Hill fined for celebrating touchdown with pom poms

The Chiefs wide receiver was sanctioned by the league for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty in the Wild Card Round

If you do a little dance… you pay a small penalty fee. Welcome to the world of the wide receiver of the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill.

The NFL fined Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Spotrac, after his impromptu celebration during last week’s Wild Card Round victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tyreek Hill celebrated a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers with the cheerleaders’ pom-poms. Getty Images

Hill, after catching a 31-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes to give the chiefs a 35-7 lead with 9 minutes and 14 seconds left in the third quarter, she found herself on the sidelines with a group of cheerleaders from Kansas City.

So took pom poms from a cheerleader and did a little dance for the fans –and the television cameras–until he came to Mahomes to take him away.

Hill was not punished after the incident, but the NFL enforced its taunt and celebration rules for the event by hitting Hill in your wallet.

“I didn’t see a letter in my locker, it doesn’t count,” he wrote. Hill on his Twitter account this Saturday about the penalty fee.