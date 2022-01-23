United States call for elimination games against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras

Los Angeles United States.
The United States announced this Friday the list of 28 summoned to prepare the next qualifying matches for the Qatar-2022 World Cup against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, which includes the return of its young figures Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie.
Dest, a full-back for FC Barcelona, missed both knockout games in November through injury while Juventus midfielder McKennie was absent in the last of those games due to card accumulation.
Another notable return is that of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who had not been called up for a World Cup qualifier since September 2017.
The United States, which occupies the second position of the final octagonal Concacaf, will receive El Salvador in Columbus (Ohio) on January 27, will visit the leader Canada on the 30th and will close this window on February 2 against Honduras in Saint Paul (Minnesota) .
Among the 28 players who will be concentrated in Columbus, of which five will have to be ruled out, are other figures such as forward Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) or the young Mexican-American striker Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg).
After the first eight days, Canada leads the octagonal with 16 points followed by the United States, with 15, and Mexico and Panama, both with 14.
United States squad list:
Goalkeepers: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/ENG), Matt Turner (New England Revolution).
Defenses: Reggie Cannon (Boavista/POR), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/ESP), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Mark McKenzie (Genk/BEL), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/GER), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/ENG), Miles Robinson ( Atlanta United), DeAndre Yedlin (Galatasaray/TUR), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC).
Midfielders: Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/NED), Sebastian Lletget (New England Revolution), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA), Yunus Musah (Valencia/ESP), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders).
Forwards: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/AUT), Paul Arriola (DC United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Augsburg/GER), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), Tim Weah ( Lille/FRA), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew).