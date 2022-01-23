United States call for elimination games against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras

The United States announced this Friday the list of 28 summoned to prepare the next qualifying matches for the Qatar-2022 World Cup against El Salvador, Canada and Honduras, which includes the return of its young figures Sergiño Dest and Weston McKennie.

Dest, a full-back for FC Barcelona, ​​missed both knockout games in November through injury while Juventus midfielder McKennie was absent in the last of those games due to card accumulation.

Another notable return is that of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris, who had not been called up for a World Cup qualifier since September 2017.

The United States, which occupies the second position of the final octagonal Concacaf, will receive El Salvador in Columbus (Ohio) on January 27, will visit the leader Canada on the 30th and will close this window on February 2 against Honduras in Saint Paul (Minnesota) .