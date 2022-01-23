USA: Prison Inmates Sue Nurse for Exposing Them to HIV and Other Viruses | World

Five Pasco County, Washington, inmates have filed a class action lawsuit against Wellpath, LLC, a private health care contractor that works at the jail where they are incarcerated. They accuse a nurse of exposing them to HIV and to other potentially deadly viruses.

“This is an absolute conscience-shaking nightmare,” Kevin Conway, a partner at Peiffer Wolf, the firm representing the five inmates, was quoted by FOX 13 Tampa Bay as saying. “I can’t even imagine this happening.”

Wellpath was hired by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office to work at the prison. According to the complaint, a nurse routinely reused the syringes while treating diabetic inmates.

The Wellpath worker was allegedly using the same potentially contaminated vial after injecting insulin for a new patient.

“This is really a practice that intravenous drug users avoid like the plague: dirty needles, dirty vials every day. It’s unbelievable and it’s really a public health crisis.” Conway sentenced.

For her part, the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Ashlie Case Sletvold, detailed that earlier this month “an inmate witnessed a nurse perform this dangerous procedure on an inmate with HIV”.

In that sense, both Conway and Case Sletvol assured in a virtual press conference that HIV could have been transmitted to other convicts.

“Diabetics who depend on insulin for survival should not fear that the medication they take to save their lives could kill them,” Case Sletvold said.

Both lawyers commented that the nurse worked at the Land O’Lakes Detention Center for approximately one year, for which they fear that there are inmates and even released prisoners who are unaware of this case and, therefore, They don’t know if they were exposed.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office issued an official statement clarifying that “Wellpath employees, including the nurse involved in the alleged incident, are not employees” of the public entity.