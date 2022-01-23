Vanessa Claudio responds to criticism made about the appearance of her face: “It was super swollen”

vanessa claudio he returned to Mexico to host the TV Azteca program ‘Al Extremo’; However, she caused a stir by wearing a completely different face from the one her fans knew, for which she received strong criticism in which she was even compared to the star Lyn May.

A few weeks after the controversy, the presenter originally from Puerto Rico responded to the criticism that social network users made about her face.

The new host of ‘Al Extremo’ confessed that it was the fault of traveling by plane and the food that was seen swollen on her return to television.

“I was super swollen, I had just arrived from a trip, even my mom told me, she said: ‘Vanessa you left here yesterday and you weren’t like this’ and I don’t know what it was, if the lack of sleep, the trip, I had traveled to Ecuador, Colombia, I had just arrived in Mexico, I was super tired or the light. Yes, I listen to them (negative comments) and it’s not that it affects me, it doesn’t affect me at all, if they have so many doubts, well The day I do it I will say normal, the treatments, yes, collagen and things like that, but nothing extreme,” he said.

Even the Puerto Rican added that she gained weight during the holidays, since she did not limit herself to food.

“And also, I’ll confess, I’m a little fuller from Christmas, I have always been very pomulous, so when you get fat, the first thing that gets fat is my face. I’m on a diet, I’m going to share my procedure and be patient, because people love to criticize as if they did not get fat at Christmas, “he said.

Claudio returns to TV Azteca to be the host of ‘Al Extremo’, an opportunity that has her excited, because it is something different from what she has done before.

