Victoria is serious about salvation: they deservedly defeated Real Sociedad

Victoria deservedly beat Real Sociedad 2-0 at the Municipal Ceibeño stadium, where the locals were superior to keep the three points, in the match on the second day of the Clausura 2022 Tournament.

La Jaiba Brava dominated the match from start to finish, clearly prevailing. He had clear chances and on the other side the goalkeeper José Mariano Pineda saved his goal on several occasions.

Salomón Nazar’s team found a reward for their insistence. “The pitcher goes to the fountain so much that in the end it breaks”, says a famous phrase. Great play by Marco Tulio Vega, his shot deflected off a defender and Cuban Yaudel Lahera was served, who only had to push the ball to unleash joy, in the 68th minute.

When the game was over, Bryan Martínez, who lost the ball in Jaibo’s first goal, committed a foul on Vega in the area, for which the referee Armando Castro awarded the penalty in the 89th minute.

Wilmer Crisanto took on the responsibility of collecting the pitch and shot Mariano Pineda with a right hand to seal the victory from Ceibeño.

-DATA SHEET:

VICTORY: 1 Harold Fonseca, 2 José David Velásquez Colón, 17 Marlon Flores, 18 Arnaldo Urbina, 6 Kenneth Hernández, 8 Carlos Róchez (15 Wilmer Crisanto, min. 67), 19 José Danilo Tobías (7 Alexy Vega, min. 46), 20 Marcelo Espinal, 10 Damin Ramírez (12 Yosimar Maradiaga, min. 85), 24 Yaudel Lahera (31 Marcelo Canales, min. 76) and 30 Luis Hurtado (9 Marco Tulio Vega, min. 46).

Trainer: Solomon Nazar.

REAL SOCIETY: 1 José Mariano Pineda, 6 John Paul Suazo (24 Yeer Gutiérrez, min. 61), 16 Ronald Montoya, 18 Sonny Fernández, Desther Ventura, 7 Franco Güity (22 Willsy Wood, min. 70), 8 Cristopher Urmeneta (20 Bryan Martínez , min.67), 23 Edder Delgado, 32 Dester Monico (10 Akeem Roach, min.46), 12 Roney Bernárdez (28 Eliaquim Navarro, min.46) and 11 Rony Martínez.

Trainer: Carlos Tabora.

REFEREES: Armando Castro, Jesús Tábora, Darinel Martínez and Héctor Rodríguez.