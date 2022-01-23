VIDEO: Ángela Aguilar reveals that her father excluded her from her family’s concert

The American singer of the moment, Angela Aguilar He continues to conquer stages and become one of the freshest voices of the Mexican regional, because this Sunday, January 23, he will make history by appearing alone at the León Fair.

The heiress of the Aguilar dynasty made the news known through her social networks and ironically stressed that she was “excluded” by her father Pepe Aguilar.

“Little angels, I have to tell you that this will be the first palenque, in 10 years, that I don’t go out to sing with my dad, because on Sunday I have a show so he uninvited me, I don’t know how to feel” Angela Aguilar

From an early age, Ángela Aguilar has generated controversy with various rumors that circulate about her personal and professional life, since she has been immersed in the world of music since she was five years old, and since then her whole life has been prepared to transmit stories through her voice.

Aguilar is the granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, who encouraged her to start her musical career. like his father Pepe; The young woman has managed to generate great success for her talent, but also for her charisma towards others.

In 2012 he released his first album with his brother Leonardo, which bears the title of “New Tradition”; This project was produced by Manuel Cazares, having the sound of a mariachi as the main one, which had great success in various parts of the country, including countries like the United States.

Prepare duet with Yuridia

It was in a live through their social networks that Pepe Aguilar confirmed the duet of his daughter Ángela Aguilar with Yuridia, but also revealed that the young woman will launch a collaboration with a famous DJ in 2022.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the DJ. Steve Aoki, who assures Pepe Aguilar that the theme “has no mother”, in addition to the interpreter of “Por mujeres como tú”, assured that his daughter does not neglect Mexican music.

Some followers of the singers want this collaboration to be recorded to the rhythm of the Mexican regional genre, since Yuridia is about to release an album soon singing this type of music for the first time. Well, it should be noted that Yuridia’s next album was produced by Edén Muñoz, leader and vocalist of Caliber 50, who is also the composer of several hits such as “A la Antigüita”.

You may also like: