Vigil in Harlem to honor NYPD officers shot

Community members, police officers and elected officials gathered for a vigil outside Harlem’s 32nd Precinct.

Which is the police station where officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora worked.

With candles in hand, they remembered the deceased officer and prayed for the speedy recovery of the agent who is still in the hospital.

During the event, attendees demanded an end to gun violence.

Following the deadly shooting of police officers in Harlem, Mayor Eric Adams spoke about it, and the various incidents of gun violence, that have occurred since he took office.

Eric Adams

He called the situation a battle between New Yorkers and killers. He also promised that the criminals will not win and says this fight against violence will unite New Yorkers.

The mayor added that he plans to roll out initiatives soon to get guns off the streets. He invited citizens to stay united, and committed to making New York a safe place to raise healthy children and families.

Adams also called for Congress to pass the Build Back Better bill, saying it would give the city much-needed funding to help combat street violence.