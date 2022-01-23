Violent New York: two deaths revive the debate on insecurity in the city

NEW YORK.- The recent violent deaths of two women in New York they have set off all the alarms and revived memories of decades past when the city of skyscrapers was a dangerous place to live.

Michelle Go, a 40-year-old Asian-American, She died last Saturday when she was pushed by a 61-year-old schizophrenic homeless man onto the subway track when a high-speed train was entering the Times Square station.

A few days earlier, on January 9, the Puerto Rican teenager Kristal Bayron-Nieves passed away for the shots of a thief who tried to steal a handful of dollars that was in the box of a local “Burger King” from East Harlem.

These are two homicides with a high emotional impact, which have shocked a city whose recovery from the economic and social fallout of the pandemic of the coronavirus was altered with the multiplication of infections attributed to the omicron variant and that has left restaurants and shows almost deserted.

According to police data, In 2021, 488 homicides were recorded in the city of almost nine million inhabitants, 4.3% more than in 2020, year in which they had already increased radically (468, after 319 in 2019).

A person wearing a face mask reading “Enough Hate Asians” attends a vigil for Michelle Alyssa Go, the victim of a subway attack

“The number is small but worrying because there is an increase and we don’t want to go back to where we were 25 years ago, when the rates were four times higher,” Jeffrey Butts, a professor and researcher at the John Jay Center for Criminal Justice at New York University, tells AFP.

What sets the United States apart from other countries is the “number of people who have access to a gun, and that’s what causes lethal violence,” Butts says.

“When people don’t know how to navigate through their frustrations and conflicts with others and when there is a weapon at hand, it becomes lethal“, Explain.

At the beginning of the pandemic, which hit the Big Apple with special virulence in the first wave, there was a “jump” in the purchase of weapons, he recalls. On Wednesday, an 11-month-old baby girl was seriously injured by a stray bullet in the Bronx while she was in her mother’s car.

Richard Aborn, president of the Crime Prevention Commission, an organization that works to improve public safety, sees “a combination of factors” in the increase, not only in violent crimes, but also in robberies and rapes.

Besides the weapons proliferation -400 million circulate in the country, more than one per inhabitant- and the covid pandemicwhich hit the most vulnerable neighborhoods and populations especially hard, Arborn considers that the Protests against police action following the death of George Floydsuffocated by the knee of a police officer in May 2020, have had an impact on the increase in violence.

Added to this is the recent criminal justice reform that may have created the false sensation that committing a crime is less penalized than before, when it is not, he explains.

After Go’s death, the authorities turned their gaze to the mental diseases, particularly among the vagabonds, who before the cold temperatures and the increase in infections of ómicron in the shelters, they choose to take shelter in the metro stations, where they sometimes show an aggressive attitude.

The mayor himself Eric Adams, A former police captain, chosen for his promises to bring safety back to New York’s streets, acknowledged this week that “doesn’t feel safe” on the subway.

However, according to data from the New York police traffic authority, crimes in the public transport system only represent 2% of the total registered in the city.

However, “we must not demonize those who fell into the cracks [del sistema] and they didn’t get treatment for the mental issues they need,” he said Tuesday at a vigil to honor Go’s memory.

Adams, who took office on January 1, announced on the 7th that he will strengthen the police presence in the New York subway used by millions of people every day.

For her part, the governor of the state of New York, Kathy Hochul, promised the construction of 100,000 affordable homes and 10,000 places in support centers in the next five years.

“We have to create solutions that go beyond policing, because we can’t just rely on law enforcement,” Butts warns.

AFP Agency