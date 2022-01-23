Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Sunday, January 23

Note to readers: Dannette Benet Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

This Sunday can be very special for you. The moon next to Mercury retrograde inclines you to be very sensitive to what they say or do to you in your social group. You reconsider, meditate on some aspects that you must improve in yourself to get along better with those around you. Your affirmation today: “I can change my reality to a better one, the one I want to live.” Lucky numbers: 10, 20, 31.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Labor matters occupy your attention. There is a dissatisfaction in your workplace that leads you to want a change or a better position. You are in a period of adjustment where communication has been little or limited, where you feel lost, insecure. You are strong and you successfully overcome it. Your affirmation today: “I respect, love and value myself”. Lucky numbers: 6, 30, 16.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

There are many excuses for not achieving what the Universe presents to you, excuses that you yourself create because of how you feel about what you need to do. Fear, insecurity, what others think or your beliefs every day separate you more from being free, from being happy. Your affirmation today: “Thank you for all the blessings I receive.” Lucky numbers: 11, 30, 41.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

In these moments your faith is shaken. You need a sign, a message, something to guide you through this uncertainty. Mercury retrograde prevents you from thinking clearly. You can misinterpret advice, comments from friends and loved ones. It is necessary that you seek peace and organize your thoughts. Your affirmation today: “I have everything to be happy”. Lucky numbers: 5, 39, 22.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Sunday to do something that distracts you and takes you away from the topic of COVID and its variants. The moon and Mercury retrograde influence making you feel very comfortable walking alone. Going shopping, visiting a park, buying plants, clothes, or eating at a restaurant you like brings you joy. Your statement today: “I enjoy life and its beauty.” Lucky numbers: 8, 21, 36.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

You withdraw for your own good from any toxic or negative environment. The energy of the moon and Mercury retrograde limits your patience and you want to avoid saying hurtful words to those who in your opinion deserve them. Quiet will be better for you. Today is perfect to warm up the home and catch up on your personal matters. Your affirmation today: “I live happily and full of love”. Lucky numbers: 44, 27, 19.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

Think before you speak or make a decision about the consequences that your words, gestures or actions may bring. Do not risk everything you have achieved for a simple dislike. Avoid taking what they tell you personally. There is tension in the environment and you must cooperate not hinder. Your affirmation today: “I have the right to be happy”. Lucky numbers: 11, 49, 5.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

Communication with certain family members is interrupted by situations beyond your control. Patience, Scorpio, flow. Mercury is retrograde. Avoid closing businesses for the purchase or sale of properties during this period. Accept any delay or delay that occurs as in the end the results will favor you. Your affirmation today: “I decree peace, health and well-being for myself.” Lucky numbers: 10, 4, 22.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

A lot of patience with your partner or partner. The full moon alters them. The passions and sexual life are highlighted. You want action, a touch of madness. That moment you must create and not impose. Singles want company, entertainment, human warmth by their side. Your affirmation today: “Nothing can disturb my peace and harmony. I am happy and I share my happiness”. Lucky numbers: 9, 22, 16.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

In your material world there is a certain situation that disturbs your peace. There are changes, delays or even possible suspension of income. Patience. Everything is resolved for your benefit. The moon inclines you to rest, to find peace, to recover lost energy. Your affirmation today: “I love and accept my being. I take care of myself to look and feel good.” Lucky numbers: 9, 50, 37.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Mercury retrograde leads you to develop patience with everything that doesn’t go your way. Aware of this planetary aspect that directly affects you, avoid anger and frustration because everything passes and will be resolved. If you can’t travel, it will be at another time, when it’s for your own good. Your affirmation today: I can achieve anything I want. Lucky numbers: 4, 15, 20.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

There is a certain degree of frustration because you do not see progress in what you have worked and fought for a long time. Everything comes, passes and is resolved at the time that suits you. Avoid pressuring, forcing businesses, plans, projects that show difficulty or too many obstacles. Your affirmation today: “I am attractive, successful and prosperous”. Lucky numbers: 31, 39, 33.