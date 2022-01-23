Wedding on TV Azteca: Famous ex-athlete from ‘Exatlón’ marries and this is how ‘Heroes’ and ‘Titans’ celebrate it

Admin 31 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 22 Views

Mexico City.- Recently in Aztec TV they just had a amazing wedding, well Dan Noyola, a famous former athlete exathlon, just get marry after a year of leaving the famous reality show, joining ‘Heroes‘ Y ‘titans‘ like never before.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Blow to Televisa: After leaving ‘Al Extremo’, host of TV Azteca would already have her replacement

Mexico City.- It seems that Gabriela Crasso, a famous presenter of Aztec TV, would have …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved