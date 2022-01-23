Wedding on TV Azteca: Famous ex-athlete from ‘Exatlón’ marries and this is how ‘Heroes’ and ‘Titans’ celebrate it

Mexico City.- Recently in Aztec TV they just had a amazing wedding, well Dan Noyola, a famous former athlete exathlon, just get marry after a year of leaving the famous reality show, joining ‘Heroes‘ Y ‘titans‘ like never before.

Noyola was one of the members of the blue team in the fourth season of the renowned Ajusco sports reality show, which is recorded from the beaches of the Dominican Republic, where he became one of the favorites and if it weren’t for breaking his nose, he would have been one of the finalists.

The so-called ‘Lightning Ryder’, a few weeks after his accident and surgery to fix his nose, became engaged to July Eagle, who is also a renowned cyclist, on a romantic trip to some cabins.

The famous athlete from ‘Heroes’ said yes in front of the altar to July, in a beautiful ceremony in the Magical Town of bravo valley, on Saturday, January 22, wearing an elegant black pantsuit with a jacket and a white t-shirt.

Among the guests you can see Cassandra Ascencio, Christian Anguiano, Pascal Nadaud Y Doris del Moral, who were part of the blue team, like Heliud Polished, Pamela Verdirame and Daniel, who were from the reds.

