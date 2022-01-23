Weekend of madness! The panorama of the NFL Divisional Round

After a Wild Card Round filled with blowout games, the Divisional Round promises something else, because they are eight teams of care and with arguments to fight for a place in the NFL Conference Finals. There is no doubt that the defenses will have a lot of work.

In addition, the first crops of the American and of the National, the Tennessee titans and the Green Bays packers, respectively, are ready to be challenged, with the advantage that anyone who dreams of the Super Bowl will have to defeat them in their territories.

Figures like Aaron Rodgers, Derrick Henry, Tom Brady or Aaron Donald are ready for to lean to its squad to the shoulder to pass over their rivals, though young people like joe Burrow, patrick Mahomes and josh Allen too whatthey want show your worth.

four shocks reserved prognosis, then no big favorites in sight, since everyone has in their hands the possibility of making big plays at the right time to tip the balance in their favor.

Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) vs. Tennessee Titans (12-5)

The working day I know opens with the visit of explosives Cincinnati Bengals at the Tennessee Titans, a team that took advantage of their week off to refine their weapons on offense, with an important bomb ready to explode.

Is about Derrick Henry, arguably the best running back in the NFL, who recovered from injury that kept him away for several weeks and declared himself prepared to cause nightmares in the defense of the Bengals; besides ryan Tannehill has his provision to his star partner receivers: AJ Brown and Julio Jones.

For the visit, the field marshal Joe Burrow already He showed their gifts by giving them Bengals his first playoff win in 31 years and has no plans to stop. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins he has two speedsters that challenge any cornerback; As if that were not enough, Joe Mixon wants to leave doubts behind to settle the running game.

Campus : Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee) Date : Saturday January 22

: Saturday January 22 Hour : 3:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

: 3:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) Transmission: Channel 5 and ESPN

San Francisco 49ers (11-7) vs. Green Bay Packers (13-4)

After an electrifying matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers they must step the House number one in the National Conference, the fearsome Green Bay Packers, set against which they have recent history on their side.

the quarterback Aaron Rodgers had an MVP-caliber season, but now must overcome to negative story what’s wrong with it against the 49ers, They are three the defeats who has suffered before the gambusinos in postseason; the Packers star will have to resort to men like Davante Adams and Allen Lazard to produce a good cushion of points.

But San Francisco will not be an easy opponent, since llegan with full motivation for victories against the Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys; Jimmy Garoppolo will have to fight to fight inch by inch and Deebo Samuel will be his main target. Mind you, the 49ers they must wait to last minute to know if they will have the soul of the defense, Nick Bosa, who left shocked the previous weekend.

Campus : Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin)

: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wisconsin) Date : Saturday January 22

: Saturday January 22 Hour : 7:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

: 7:15 p.m. (Central Mexico time) Transmission: Channel 5 and Fox Sports

Los Angeles Rams (13-5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4)

The rams by Sean McVay will have to deal still enemy that already snatched two Super Bowls from them, one of the hand of Tom Brady, who with the uniform of the New England Patriots knew how to embitter the Californian team.

Although not everything is rosy for Brady, well since joining Tampa Bay he has suffered two losses to the Rams in the regular season, so this duel will also have a taste of revenge for him. With an enviable receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski, he will put the Los Angeles secondary to the test. Also, Leonard Founette is a demon by land.

For The Angels, the urgency for success could not be greater, as they have acquired to figures What Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr, and Von Miller, who in the Wild Card Round showed that they are made for the challenge and the All Pros, Jalen Ramsey, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald, are the ideal complement to dream of playing the Super Bowl at home next February.

Campus : Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida) Date : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Hour : 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

: 2:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) Transmission: Channel 5 and Fox Sports

Buffalo Bills (12-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (13-5)

A power clash to power between two franchises that have the quarterbacks called to take the baton of legends such as Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, ready for a new chapter in a nascent rivalry and who with resounding beatings of the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots showed their label of contenders.

The Kansas City Commanded Chiefs for patrick mahomes they want revenge after falling in the last Super Bowl against Tom Brady and his Buccaneers and with the arm of the Texas Tech graduate, they allow themselves to aspire to the maximum. His nourished body receivers has Tyreek Hill, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman, and Demarcus Robinson and with the stellar tight end Travis Kelce, who shrug off an unreliable running game that cleaned up their image a bit with a decent performance from Jerick McKinnon.

And the Bills? Josh Allen was dispatched with five touchdown passes against the Patriots, but that’s behind him and now he’ll have to go out on another inspired afternoon to collect the insult from last season when he sat on the sidelines against these Chiefs. Steffon Diggs and Dawson Knox they will have to stand out to give his quarterback options and thus achieve get to you for you in what will be a duel of gunmen.

Campus : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri)

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, Missouri) Date : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Hour : 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time)

: 5:30 p.m. (Central Mexico time) Transmission: Channel 5 and ESPN

