What happened to Grettel Valdez and why she suffered an amputation

Grettell Valdez He entered the hospital on January 19 to undergo surgery. You part of his left thumb was amputated to prevent a virus that was affecting the area from mutating into Cancer.

The actress of “Doctors, Lifeline” reported, through a video, that four years ago they had detected her cancer in one of his fingers. At that time they removed the affected area and performed a graft, everything went wonderfully. The problem arose a few days ago when he attended the medical check-up that has to be done every year.

During the consultation, the doctor told him that he did not like the appearance of the finger, so they would do a biopsy to eliminate any doubts. In a week, the virus that had been detected had spread, so they sent her for tests and it was after analyzing the situation that they decided that it would be best to amputate part of the finger. to prevent further expansion.

Grettell Valdez is already recovering

Through a message posted on their Instagram stories, Grettell Valdez He shared with his followers that he is already at home calm and recovering, although a little sore.

“Thank you all for your prayers and expressions of affection. Accompanied by my son and my dear Rubí Cardozo, the surgery was a success. Now I’m home recovering, I can’t talk much since I was intubated and it hurts. I’ll tell you the details.” , wrote.

In the same text, he wanted to take the opportunity to thank the love and care of his son, partner, family and friends. And he highlighted all the love that his followers are sending him.

“Thank you for so much love! For your infinite expressions of love, I am very lucky to have you in my life.”

Grettell Valdez’s excellent relationship with her son’s father

Before Grettell Valdez could go out and talk about his state of HealthIt was Patricio Borghetti, the Argentine actor with whom she had a son, who was in charge of bringing peace of mind to all the actress’s followers announcing that everything had gone well.

“Fortunately, everything went well,” said the ex-husband of Grettell Valdez in “Come Joy”. She stressed that her son Santino was there with her accompanying her at all times, something that was extremely important for the actress, because it gave her a lot of strength.

In the next few days, when all the pain caused by the same operation passes, it will surely be the Grettell Valdez the one who comes out to tell how she lived the whole process.

