What is Pegaxy, how to play and everything you need to know

Find out what Pegaxy is and how you can play it from your Android to start earning money.

The rise of NFT games increases as the months go by. As time goes by, increase the number of these projects that allow you to earn money while having fun. For this same reason, today we will tell you what is Pegaxy, how to play it and everything you need to know about this NFT game.

So you can convert your Instagram posts into NFT

Axie Infinity is not the only game that gives you the chance to get coins that you can redeem for real money. if you were looking for an easier alternative to playthen this could be the perfect alternative for you.

Everything you need to know about Pegaxy

Pegaxy (Pegasus Galaxy) is a horse racing game with an interesting mythological/futuristic style. Here you will participate in races in PVP format to earn a token called VIS (Vigorus) that you can easily exchange whenever you want for real money. In this game, the horses (Pega) are descendants of the powerful Pegasus and depending on their nature you will have more or less chances of winning.

Each Pegaxy belongs to one variety of elements such as fire, wind, water, speed and much more. The game offers you an interesting experience with the bloodline that each mythological horse has, since each one is represented with different levels or rarities, which determines the price and utility of each NFT.

How to make money with Pegaxy

Pegaxy is a game that offers you various ways to earn money so that you can choose the one that seems most profitable to you. Take a look at each option and draw your own conclusions.

Careers at Pegaxy

The first way to make money on Pegaxy is racing, at some point these will go from being automated to being skill based. As each race is related to some elementary variable, the ideal is that you choose a specialized Pega for each breed and use your skills, strategies, upgrades, and food to increase your chances of placing in the top three.

Breed in Pegaxy

Breeding a Pega could be the best way you can make money, since the more of these you have the better. Of course, you must understand the nature of each bloodline and other factors to produce a stronger and more durable generation.

Rent in Pegaxy

Pegaxy has a fully secure and transparent rental system. This uses automatic payments, an escrow account that distributes earnings automatically on the rental agreement. The game offers three types of rental system: Fixed Rental, Profit Sharing and Direct Rental. Pegaxy provides a perfect security system for the landlord and tenant.

Buy and sell NFTs on Pegaxy

Through direct sales or auctions, the Pegaxy marketplace is also a way to earn money in-game. You just have to be bold keep an eye on market prices and put your trading skills to use. You don’t have to play or anything like that!

How to play Pegaxy on Android

The first thing you should do to start playing Pegaxy on your mobile is download Metamask. This tool serves as a link between the game and the Polygon network. Press the button below these lines.

When you play for the first time you play from mobile, you have to connect your Metamask wallet to the Polygon network following these steps:

Enter the menu of the three stripes which is at the top right.

which is at the top right. Then click where it says Setting .

. Go to where it says **Networks **and then touch the Add network button so that you can paste the data found under these lines.

Network name: SmartChain

New RPC URL: https://bsc-dataseed.binance.org/

ChainID: 56

Symbol: BNB

Block Explorer URL: https://bscscan.com

After having done that, your Metamask will no longer be on the Ethereum network to get to the Polygon.

How to cheaply enter Cryptomines with an effective investment

To play, now you just have to go back to the three-line menu and press the browser option. When you get to this point you will be able to play Pegaxy from your Android by entering the game’s official website https://pegaxy.io. A process similar to Cryptoblades or Cryptomines.

Related topics: Games

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!