Amazon is a company that has become a benchmark for multiple services worldwide

This company, which was the protagonist weeks ago for the dangerous challenge that one of its tools made to a girl, now drew attention to a clause that a user highlighted on social networks.

Through his Twitter account, a man highlighted that at that point the organization makes a prediction of what the apocalypse could be like, with several very specific details.

Amazon and apocalypse: what is the clause that prevents what the end of the world would be like

In the point is 42.10 of the Amazon terms of service, it is possible to read how is the striking description that it makes when exposing an exception of use in one of its tools.

“This restriction will not apply in the event of the occurrence (with Certification from the United States Centers for Disease Control or successor agency) of a generalized viral infection transmitted through bites or contact with bodily fluids that causes human corpses revive and try to consume live human flesh, blood, brain or nervous tissue and is likely to lead to the downfall of organized civilization, “the text indicates.

Fernando Cerimedo, an expert in digital issues and close to Google and Facebook, was in charge of replicating this curiosity from your personal Twitter account, in which he launched a question.

“Is there something that Amazon and Jeff Bezos know and are sending us signs of the next apocalypse?” He wrote, while sharing this striking information with his followers.

This was the trill with which the clause with which Amazon refers to how the end of the world could be, with specific details in that text, was exposed.