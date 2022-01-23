What We Know About Jason Rivera, Cop Killed in Harlem Shooting – NBC New York

A 22-year-old police officer died after being shot during a domestic violence call in Harlem on Friday night, and NYPD leaders excitedly said the entire city should now mourn his loss. .

Officer Jason Rivera was identified as the officer killed.

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell described him as a “son, husband, officer and friend” when he addressed members of the NYPD at Harlem Hospital.

Rivera was assigned to the 32nd Precinct, based on the same block as the shooting, which took place at 119 W. 135th Street, less than a quarter-mile away.

Rivera’s body was transported from the hospital Friday night to the medical examiner’s office, with a long line of fully escorted police vehicles. Fellow officers lined the streets to say goodbye.

The New York Police and Fire Widows and Children’s Benefit Fund, also known as “Answer the Call,” said it would provide his widow with $25,000 immediately and raise funds to continue providing her with that annual stipend for life.

While at the Police Academy, Rivera wrote a serious letter to his commanding officer about why he became a police officer. NBC New York’s sister network obtained a copy of that letter.

You can read it below:

When I applied to become a police officer, I knew this was the career for me. I would be the first person in my family to become a police officer. Coming from an immigrant family, I will be the first to say that I am a member of the NYPD, the largest police force in the world. Growing up in New York City, I realized that my role as a police officer would be impactful in this chaotic city of approximately 10 million people. I know that something as small as helping a tourist with directions, or helping a couple solve a problem will put a smile on someone’s face.

Growing up in Inwood, Manhattan, the community relationship between the police and the community was not very good. I remember one day when I witnessed my brother being stopped and searched. I wonder why they stop us if we are in a taxi. I was too young to know that during that time, the NYPD was stopping and checking people at a higher rate. My perspective on the police and the way they did it really bothered me. As time went on, I saw that the NYPD was trying very hard to change the relationship between the police and the community. That was when I realized that I wanted to be part of the men in blue; improve the relationship between the community and the police.