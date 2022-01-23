WhatsApp Plus 2022: How to recover your WhatsApp backup to WhatsApp Plus?

The steps you must take to make the backup

WhatsApp It has become one of the most popular apps in the world. Its various functions make people delighted to use it. And with their multiple updates they offer a better version.

One of the updates that has gained the most fame is WhatsApp Plus. However, there are several doubts among users to be able to make this change on their smartphones. For example, backup issue.

Once you have made the backup in WhatsApp, You must go to the internal storage folder of the cell phone. Then you must create a folder with the name whatsappplus, remember that it is important to use capital letters and not to leave any space.

After creating the folder with the new name, you have to enter the folder with the name of WhatsApp and you need to copy all the files that are there. Then you must copy them to the folder you recently created (WhatsAppPlus). When this step is done, you will be able to delete the WhatsApp application and install the APK of the Plus version. You also need to enter your security code and phone number.

The new update of whatsapp plus It has generated a lot of popularity among users. Especially because it has these improvements:

– Modify the options to send files.

– Add visual themes.

– Make group calls or video calls with up to eight contacts.

– Add and use new emojis.

– Change the appearance of the application.

Before installing the APK, remember to have uninstalled the application from your smartphone and make a backup copy. When you have finished these steps, you should look for the APK of the Plus version.

There are always doubts before downloading it, mainly due to the fear of viruses on the Internet. In view of this, it is convenient to use APKPost, Malavida or iDownload to download it. When the APK has been downloaded to your smartphone, you must find the file and open it for the installation to begin. You may need to grant permission for it to start the process.

Whatspp Plus, unlike the normal version of Whatsapp, offers a customized look and adds different functions for users. In addition to downloading sticker packs. Other types of features are:

– Hide the blue checks.

– Customizable notification popup.

– Customize the conversation screen.

-Hide the blue microphone.

– Hide online status.

– Disclose images up to 50 MB. So the image is of high quality.

While, the main disadvantage is that WhatsApp Plus is a clone. So there is a chance of getting banned by Facebook and losing your WhatsApp account.