WhatsApp Plus vs normal WhatsApp: differences

There are certain differences between whatsapp plus and normal whatsapp, two messaging applications that are used to chat with your well-known contacts and from which you will be interested to know what differentiates them despite the fact that their purpose is the same in both cases.

The normal WhatsApp is the one that all users know and that can be downloaded from the official application stores, the Google Play Store in the case of Android devices and the App Store if you have an iPhone. Instead, WhatsApp Plus is a version that goes further.

There are important differences between both applications and it is convenient to know them so that you can decide if you want to use one version or another, although you must be especially careful with one of them because it can cost you the permanent deletion of your WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp Plus offers more features

One of the main differences between normal WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus lies in the features it offers. As its name suggests, the Plus version of WhatsApp has a lot of options that the normal version does not have.

In other words, in WhatsApp Plus you can find configuration options, functionalities and parameters that the normal mode does not currently have or, on the contrary, plans to implement in the not too distant future, although many of them are exclusive.

For this reason, many of the users who switch to WhatsApp Plus do so because they have a large number of exclusive settings, the vast majority of great utility that WhatsApp will probably never implement (privacy parameters, security, etc.).

WhatsApp normal is the official app

This is a very important point, Normal WhatsApp is the official application and WhatsApp Plus is not, that is, the Plus version is a modified version precisely to include multiple features. In fact, WhatsApp Plus is a WhatsApp mod.

There are lots of whatsapp mods, which are nothing more than unofficial and modified applications with which you have to be careful when using them, as we will tell you later, so the recommended thing in this case is always to use the official version of WhatsApp.

With WhatsApp Plus you risk expulsion

Precisely because WhatsApp Plus is a WhatsApp mod, as would be YoWhatsApp, WhatsApp Aero and others, you risk a temporary ban from the WhatsApp service, with the possibility of even losing your profile forever without the possibility of recovering it.

Using unofficial apps is one of the reasons for expulsion from WhatsApp, although it is not the only one. Although many of these mods include increasingly sophisticated anti-ban systems With the aim that WhatsApp does not detect that you use them, you will never be 100% sure that you can be expelled, the only way to be calm is to use the official version of WhatsApp.

They are downloaded from different sites

Other of the most important differences between WhatsApp Plus and normal WhatsApp is that they are not downloaded from the same site, if you want to download and install them on your Android device you will have to do it from different places since one is in the official store and the other is not.

Normal WhatsApp is available via the Google Play Store or the App Store, while WhatsApp Plus you will not find it in these stores, but you will have to search the Internet to find the file. In addition, it is in .apk format, which forces you to activate the installation from unknown sources on your Android terminal.

Normal WhatsApp is easy to install and update

Related to the previous point, we can say that Normal WhatsApp is much easier to install and update than WhatsApp Plus, you just have to go to the app stores of your operating system and download or update the application, both on Android and iOS.

In WhatsApp Plus things get a bit more complicated, you will have to look for the download on the Internet, at least for Android, although it is true that WhatsApp Plus exists for iOS, but its installation on the iPhone is not exactly a simple and fast procedure.

There are differences between normal WhatsApp and WhatsApp Plus and it is clear that it is advisable to use the official version in order to avoid possible expulsions and others, although the truth is that WhatsApp Plus and the rest of the mods have their audience and many people decide to give it a try, especially for the large number of features it has.

