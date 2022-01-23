WhatsApp Web/Desktop will have two-step verification

The Two-step verification will also come to WhatsApp Web and Desktop, a useful security function that provides more protection to user accounts in this application, so that any cybercriminal has a harder time stealing our profile.

So far it is only possible to activate WhatsApp’s two-step verification through mobile applications, both on iOS and Android, but it will soon be possible to configure this additional security method in the web version of WhatsApp and in the desktop version.

With this method, your WhatsApp account will be associated with a 6-digit code and an email account. With its activation you make sure that no one can enter your WhatsApp, only you will have access and it is highly recommended to configure it.

Already at the time we showed you the steps to activate WhatsApp two-step verification from your mobile, the novelty now is that, according to WABetaInfo, it can also be configured from WhatsApp Web and Desktop, although that is not yet available to any user.

The steps are the same and the options too, you will have the possibility to put a code and an email address, data that you will have to keep in a safe place or simply remember when at some point you need to recover your account due to the loss of the WhatsApp PIN.

Both the code and the email can be changed later if you want, and you can even disable two-step verification, but the latter is not recommended. This parameter will be found within the configuration and accessing through the chat section.

Now the question that arises is the arrival date of this important security novelty that is already present in the mobile version of WhatsApp, it probably won’t take too long and if it arrives soon it will become one of the first new features of WhatsApp Web in 2022 .

When you do, to have the two-step verification on WhatsApp Web You will not have to update, however, if you use WhatsApp Desktop you will have to update WhatsApp to get the latest version with this functionality.

