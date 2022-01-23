Who is behind the exchanges Kraken, Binance, Crypto.com or Coinbase

They are the most palpable business side of the world of cryptocurrencies. The exchanges -the platforms that allow you to buy, sell or exchange these digital assets- are often known for their hacks or leaks, but they have managed to be the aspect of this whole phenomenon that has also grown the most in the traditional economy.

Today some of them are listed on the stock market, others sponsor the stadiums of NBA teams and its leaders and founders are beginning to be compared among the richest people in the world. The business of these exchanges is simple: charge commissions for trading cryptocurrencies. And there, being known and conveying trust is key. So much so that they have invested huge amounts of money in advertising to attract more and more users/customers, something that for many increasingly distances them from traditional banks. But, who are those founders? What is behind them?

Coinbase: the world’s first crypto company to go public

Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase

The exchange -although it is much more than that- wants to occupy the position of a kind of PayPal of cryptocurrencies. Coinbase was born in 2012 and, today, it is the largest exchange in the United States and after going public a few months ago generating a record initial rise, it became the first company in the crypto and bitcoin ecosystem to be listed. In addition to offering its more than 43 million verified users the possibility of buying cryptocurrencies and storing them in their wallets, it has managed to generate some financial tools and services that in a certain way stop making it a simple application or exchange center. .

Today Coinbase offers plugins for online stores to receive payments with cryptocurrencies, a debit card, and is planning to offer credit. In other words, it is becoming the closest thing to a Bitcoin bank, and its competitors are not so much other exchanges as Paypal or Square itself.

Coinbase was founded in 2012 by Brain Armstrong (current CEO) and Fred Ehrsam. Before starting Coinbase, Armstrong worked as a software engineer at Airbnb.

