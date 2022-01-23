Who is Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend

Julie Fox Y kanye-west They were first seen together earlier in the year in Miami and soon took their romance to New York City, where they attended a Broadway show together and were photographed smiling before returning to West’s hotel.

Julia Fox, the 31-year-old Italian-American star, got her big break opposite Adam Sandler in 2019’s “Diamonds in the Rough,” her feature film debut.

