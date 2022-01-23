Who is Julia Fox, Kanye West’s new girlfriend

Julie Fox Y kanye-west They were first seen together earlier in the year in Miami and soon took their romance to New York City, where they attended a Broadway show together and were photographed smiling before returning to West’s hotel.

Julia Fox, the 31-year-old Italian-American star, got her big break opposite Adam Sandler in 2019’s “Diamonds in the Rough,” her feature film debut.

“I would say it was pretty easy”, He said Julie Fox in an interview about taking on his first big role. “It’s not an exact science. Just like acting and reacting and memorizing the lines. You really have to be able to let go, lose control and destroy your ego. It’s not you, you have to let go and be this whole other person.” , and really feel the scene you’re in. There’s an art to it. You either have it or you don’t, I think.”

The new one girlfriend from kanye-west He did a lot of work before making his big screen debut. She worked in a shoe store, an ice cream parlor, and had a short-lived career as a dominatrix.

Later, she began working as a model, posing for Playboy in 2015. She also published two books on photography and presented an art exhibit titled “RIP Julia Fox,” where she used her own blood to dye silk canvases.

Julie Fox has been open about her drug addiction in the past. He has even revealed that he overdosed at the age of 17 after struggling with heroin and pill abuse.

Julia Fox’s fury against the father of her child

Julie Fox she married pilot Peter Artemiev in 2018 and welcomed their son Valentino on January 17, 2021. She has since said that becoming a mother was the best thing that ever happened to her.

“It’s like going through life with a comb and anything extra and unnecessary falls by the wayside. It’s very, very nice. I value my time much more because I have very little”, he confessed during an interview. “It is very sobering to know that this little baby is my boss. He decides what we do all the time.”

Unfortunately, Julie Fox accused her ex-husband Artemiev of being an alcoholic and a “lazy father” to their son.

“This man left me with a 5 month old baby, a dog, a house and ALL THE BILLS. That’s wrong!!! It’s not fair”, wrote Julie Fox on Instagram in December 2021. “I can’t even do it anymore. I just don’t want my son to be screwed because he feels his father was absent or loved alcohol and parties more than him.”.

Shortly after his Christmas fury against Artemiev, Julie Fox was seen in South Florida with the artist from kanye-west, who recently split from model Vinetria.

do you like the couple they make?