Why Gary Russell Jr., the longest reigning boxing champion, fights only once a year

Gary Russell Jr. is the longest reigning champion in boxing today. Counting on Saturday, he will have held his title for 2,493 days. While there is no question that he is one of the most talented boxers in the world, that status is due in part to his low activity level.

Gary Russell Jr. fights only once a year.

The 33-year-old has owned his 126-pound title since 2015, but on Saturday night he will make only his sixth title defense. The fight against Mark Magsayo (9 pm ET, Showtime), an undefeated featherweight who is promoted by Manny Pacquiao and trained by Freddie Roach, will end a 23-month layoff.

Since winning the championship, Russell has only competed once a year until 2021. He did not fight at all last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last time Russell (31-1, 18 KOs) competed more than twice in a year was in 2014, when he lost to Vasiliy Lomachenko in a vacant title fight between two routine fight victories.

Why does Russell fight so sporadically? Russell says it’s no mystery.

“The reason I compete once a year is we don’t have a dance partner,” said Russell, who was ESPN’s No. 1 featherweight before being removed from the rankings last April due to inactivity. “I’m forced to fight the next best guy instead of a champion. I definitely want to be more active. I know I’m not happy competing once a year.”

It’s not that Russell isn’t ready. “There are no worries about rust in the ring. I’m always in the gym,” he said Thursday. “I haven’t taken two months off training since I was 4 or 5 years old.”

When it comes to when and who Russell fights, the guesswork and uncertainty faced by most fighters in this fragmented sport is eliminated. He fights against who the WBC tells him.

Then, when does he fight? His last five title defenses were against mandatory challengers: boxers the WBC ranked as their number one contender. The WBC requires each champion to make one mandatory defense a year, unless the fighter’s promoter grants an exception. Champions will usually take on such opponents, but will also make an additional defense or two against an opponent chosen by the boxer, promoter and manager.

Gary Russell Jr., right, defeated Patrick Hyland in 2016, his only fight against a non-mandatory opponent since winning the title in 2015. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

But since winning the title, Russell has been in only one non-mandatory fight. In 2016, he made his first defense against Patrick Hyland and won via second-round TKO.

Still, Russell’s inactivity pays off.

“I’m pretty sure it definitely preserves me,” Russell said. “We don’t do a lot of sparring. Honestly, I don’t spar unless I have a fight coming up. A lot of these guys get hit before the fight even happens.”

Russell’s first mandatory title defense was a seventh-round TKO of fringe contender Oscar Escandon in May 2017. His next fight, a May 2018 decision over Joseph Diaz Jr., remains a career best win. by Russell. Diaz won a title at 130 pounds and is currently ranked in ESPN’s top 10 at 135 pounds. Russell’s most recent win, in February 2020, also came against strong opposition, 2012 Olympic silver medalist Tugstsogt Nyambayar.

“Sure, yes, I would be willing to fight. I definitely have time to fight. If I have someone who is willing to fight, let’s make it happen.” Gary Russell Jr. on fighting more than once a year

“I have a lot of respect for [Russell]. He’s always fighting in the mandatory, against someone the WBC considers to be the best in ratings,” said Tom Brown, who promotes all of Al Haymon’s PBC events.

Now comes Magsayo, another mandatory challenger seeking Russell’s title. The 26-year-old won the title shot with a brutal KO of Julio Ceja in a championship eliminator in August.

“It speaks volumes about the pedigree of talent that I’ve been competing against compared to a lot of these [otros campeones]. They’re choosing who they’re going to fight,” Russell said. “They’re fighting guys who are finished. They’re fighting guys who only have a name, but they know full well that they’re not a threat to them at all.”

Unlike many of the mandatory challengers Russell has faced in recent years, Magsayo (23-0) is a legitimate contender. And yet, as of Thursday, he’s a +310 underdog, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

“He reminds me of myself,” Pacquiao said when signing Magsayo. “How we both fought our way from nothing to being a world-level contender. I love his work ethic and his desire to become a world champion, and I will do everything I can to help promote Mark and make his dreams come true.”

Beyond this fight, the fighters aren’t kicking down the door to fight Russell. And for the most part, Russell is OK with that. When he’s not fighting, he stays away from the lights and drama of the sport.

Russell keeps busy hunting and farming. He boasts that he has provided the Thanksgiving turkey for his extended family for the past three years and is proud of what it takes to accomplish the task.

Hunt deer with a compound bow, crossbow, or shotgun. And he grows watermelons, strawberries, mustard greens and kale on his property in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The lesson for her four girls and two boys: provide for oneself.

“When you’re on your own land, you can hunt whenever you feel like it,” he said. “It’s about just going out and being a part of nature and being completely silent and listening to the element. It’s very sensual, man.”

In his only fight of 2018, Gary Russell Jr., left, defeated Joseph Diaz Jr. by unanimous decision to retain his WBC featherweight title. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Russell tries to strike a balance between his two worlds, but unlike the peace he finds in nature, his pursuit of the fights he wants is more elusive. He believes the risk he poses to opponents, compared to the potential reward of getting a win over him, drives away high-level fighters. Russell is elusive inside the ring. He knows how to control distance and has amazing hand speed. What he doesn’t boast about is star power or name recognition among casual boxing fans. He’s also not the most vocal fighter when it comes to selling himself.

“He’s making really good money, so it’s hard to pay Gary more than once a year if there’s not a lot of business to be done,” said Eric Bottjer, a longtime matchmaker who currently works for Triller Fight Club. “If he gets $1.2 million a fight, he’s not going to take a second fight for half the money just to keep himself busy.”

There is a path for Russell to move forward, but it depends on securing a big fight that can cement a fighter’s legacy. Russell says he would like to face Gervonta Davis and Lomachenko, in that order. Yes, both stars compete at 135 pounds, and Russell has never even competed at 130 pounds, but they are stellar fights.

A showdown with Davis seems more likely as both Russell and Davis are PBC fighters.

“I definitely pushed, but [el fundador de PBC, Al Haymon] You can’t force these guys to get in the ring with me,” Russell said. “It doesn’t make sense from a business standpoint for someone who is trying to protect their investment when it comes to a [pelea] against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis. Because there’s a good chance his butt will burn.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko, right, defeated Gary Russell Jr. by majority decision in 2014. Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Given the different promoters and the way their first fight played out, a Lomachenko rematch seems unlikely. What does seem feasible, if Russell fights again in 2022, is a title fight at 130 pounds. PBC will host a February 26 super featherweight title fight between Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez (who is promoted by Golden Boy) on Showtime.

If Colbert wins, as expected, PBC could look to set up a fight with Russell later this year.

“Whoever is the winner between the two of us, I wouldn’t mind going up and racing the champion,” Russell said. “I refuse to move up in weight and have to vacate my title just to compete and possibly fight the champion after that. I refuse to do that.”

“If I can’t get [Davis o Lomachenko], so I would love to have a unification match with anyone who is in the division.”

And maybe 2022 will be a year of vindication for Russell. If Colbert gets past Gutierrez, a potential win for Russell over Colbert at super featherweight would make him a two-division champion. He would also, once and for all, stop the inactivity that he says has frustrated his fans.

“Of course I share your frustration,” he said. “Hell yeah, I’d be up for a fight. I definitely have time to fight if I have someone who’s up for a fight.”