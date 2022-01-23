Will New York be the center of cryptocurrencies?

Eric Adams, who recently took office as Mayor of New York, is about to keep one of his promises to receive his first three payments in cryptocurrencies.

Months after declaring that he would accept his first three checks at cryptocurrencies, in a groundbreaking attempt to bridge digital and financial divides, New York City’s mayor says federal law prevents him from keeping his promise, but he’ll still turn your pay into cryptocurrency and assured that it will make New York the center of bitcoin.

Adams, then mayor-elect, made a promise to “pay me in Bitcoin” shortly after his victory in November. It was in response to a tweet from Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who said he would receive his next paycheck entirely in Bitcoin, with the goal of being the first politician to do so.

The Democrat of New York sought to up the ante with its “Top Three” paycheck ad.

However, on Thursday, a day before receiving his first payment as mayor, adams said your first check would automatically turn into cryptocurrency.

In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become older. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Justwait! — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021

He apparently still plans to do the same with his next two checks, though his controversial statement: “Pay me in Bitcoin!” it’s a bit stunted.

adams He will convert the funds using a secure online exchange platform before they are deposited, his office said.

“New York is the center of the world and we want it to be the center of cryptocurrencies and other financial innovations,” Adams said in a statement, referring to the same impetus that pushed him to make the pledge in the first place.