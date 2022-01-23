WINTER BASEBALL – Cibao Giants are proclaimed as the new champions

The Cibao Giants were proclaimed champions of the 2021-2022 fall-winter baseball tournament by beating the Eastern Stars 8-3 in a match held this Saturday night at the Tetelo Vargas stadium.

For the new national monarchs it is their second title, both against the green troop. His first cup was achieved under the leadership of Audo Vicente by winning the series 5-3 in the 2014-2015 season.

The Giants will represent the Dominican Republic in the “Santo Domingo 2022” Caribbean Series, scheduled to open on Friday at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium with the participation, in addition, of the champions of Mexico, Puerto Rico, Venezuela, Colombia and Panama.

It will be the second time that the representative of San Francisco de Macorís attends this Caribbean event. The first time happened in 2015 in San Juan Puerto Rico. In the elimination phase, they fell to Tomateros de Culiacán with a 5-4 scoreline.

The Most Valuable Player of the final was Marcell Ozuna, left fielder for the Giants.

The victory went to Raúl Valdés (1-0), who had a pitching job of five innings, five hits, one transfer and three fanned batters. He was escorted by Gerson Bautista (0.2), Jim Fuller (0.1), Huáscar Brazobán (1.0), Enrique Burgos (1.0) and Reymín Guduán (1.0).

The defeat fell to Panamanian Andy Otero (0-1), who worked two innings and a third of six hits, four runs, two walks and one strikeout. He was replaced by Ramón Santos (0.0), Fernando Rodney (0.2), Luis González (0.2), Pat Ruotolo (1.1), Gerson Moreno (1.0), Wirfin Obispo (1.0), Daniel Duarte (0.1), Román Méndez (1.1) and Fernando Abad (0.1).

In the top of the third inning, the Giants took control of the game with a six-run rally. Marcell Ozuna opened the scoring with a three-run homer to left field off starter Otero. Then, a rough pitch by reliever Luis González, who entered for Otero, allowed the fourth round and Richard Ureña produced two more with a single to center field.

In the fourth, the visitors achieved their seventh of the game with an unstoppable third by Moisés Sierra.

In the seventh and after two outs, the Giants returned to the charge with another lap with an uncatchable Hanser Alberto through center field.

In the bottom of that inning, the Stars broke the ice with three runs. The first was produced by Robinson Canó with a single to center field; Domingo Leyba provided a surprise bunt for third, while Ramón Flores hit for double plays, but on the play Canó scored from third base.