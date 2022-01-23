With a new look, Demi Lovato attends the “funeral of her pop music”

“A funeral for my pop music,” he wrote Demi lovato to accompany a photograph that he posted on his Instagram, in it, he wears a dark look and does the britney sign to the camera; She is accompanied by seven other people, all dressed in black.

On the singer’s Instagram, all the photos she had from before 2022 have disappeared, now there are only four images in which, by the way, Demi looks very different, very short hair, head tattoos and a rocker look.

In November 2010, Demi Lovato announced her departure from the Jonas Brothers World Tour to begin a long and arduous fight against her drug addiction. That year he came. for the first time, to a rehabilitation center. Her decision alarmed her fans who, as time passed, accompanied her. A few days after the beginning of the year, he decided to go there once again, prioritize his health and leave behind forever the problem that caused him to almost lose his life in 2018. His determination was accompanied by a physical and appearance change that caught the attention of his followers.

Although he has already resumed his work commitments, according to what close sources declared in dialogue with local media, he will enter rehabilitation from time to time to monitor his health and be able to closely monitor the situation. In the meantime, the 29-year-old will continue with her life.

This is how the Instagram account @dlovatodiary, which follows the news of the artist’s life, shared some unpublished photos of Lovato where the famous change of look was seen. The images date from January 13 and she is seen entering a recording studio in the city of Los Angeles. In profile and focused on her work, Demi wore a new haircut, very short and shaved on the sides, and a new tattoo of a spider.

With the background of the rehabilitation and the changes that Lovato underwent, many fans were concerned when they saw the new images. Her networks are silent and she does not make any statements about it. Everything seems to indicate that, as they expressed from their surroundings, their return to the place is more a follow-up of their health than an alarm signal.

Looking to the future, he has several projects in mind. While music is her passion and primary source of income, there’s also the new TV show she’s starring in: “Unidentified With Demi Lovato.” The cycle, which is already available on the NBC platform, has as its theme “discover the truth of the UFO phenomenon” and was born after she claimed to have experienced encounters with beings from other planets.

