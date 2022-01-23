With a passionate kiss, Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral send a message to those who criticize their relationship

During the last few weeks, Anuel AA Y Yailin The Most Viral They have caused a media stir for their courtship. Now, after so much material, the couple has decided to send a message to those who criticize them.

In their respective Instagram accounts, the artists uploaded videos in which they are seen very much in love.

The Puerto Rican singer uploaded an audiovisual in which he gives his new girlfriend a passionate kiss, but also left a relentless text for those who do not agree or simply do not like this courtship.

“Let them talk all the shit they want…. I will never leave you alone.” It was the message left by Anuel AA and has generated thousands of comments.

For her part, Yailin La Más Viral uploaded a video with the artist in a car, while they danced and smiled. In the description of the post, the Dominican wrote “My badass”.

Comments on the relationship between Anuel AA and Yailin La Más Viral

The confirmation of this courtship has generated thousands of messages on social networks, some even remembering the Colombian singer Carol G, ex of also rapper.

“Fix your back tattoo now”, “He said the same thing to Karol”, “You break my heart”, “Too bad you will never realize that Karol G was really, real to death.”, “Many times they don’t change you for something better.”

Although the relationship has not been long, he has managed to monopolize good space in the press, which does not stop following Anuel and his new love.

Anuel AA feels happy with Yailin La Más Viral

In an interview with Rodner Figueroa, from ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, the artist was somewhat uncomfortable when talking about his sentimental life, he even avoided some questions that the presenter asked him.

However, when asked about his new affair, he replied: “What is seen is not questioned, happiness is seen. It makes me happy”.

Similarly, he hinted that he has already surpassed his ex Karol G: “That is past, I have a new relationship. In addition, you have seen her on the networks, she is disrespecting the baby”.

In this interview, the Puerto Rican also talked about his time in jail. “It changed my life. Who wants to be in prison? But I don’t regret it,” he said.