Without plans for the weekend? Five Must-See Movies Set in New York City

Gangs of New York

After World War II, New York became the capital of the world, taking over from what had been Paris. And then more and more people wanted to film there. Although nobody managed to do it like the natives, and that is why this list begins with a Martin Scorsese film. Also because making a list with five films set in the Big Apple is more than simple: so here we will try one that goes through it historically through some of its topics, among which that criminal formation called the mafia stands out, with its peculiar version of the American dream unashamed for the violence that it implies. The great Scorsese largely finds in this type of organization the reasons that made New York a thriving city. Its history begins around 1863, when the most sagacious of the ruling class foresaw that the North would defeat the South in the War of Secession that began in 1861: massive and free opening to the arrival of immigrants to slave-free New York from anywhere on the planet. . In this sea of ​​people, crime and the violence it generates in a country where weapons are freely carried is a phenomenon. An incomparable period painting to better understand why and how New York became the great city it is.

Once Upon a Time in America

Considered a master by many great directors, he makes an epic film to tell the story of our city from the early 20th century to well into the century. Through the relationship between two childhood friends of Jewish origin (David Aaronson “Noodles”, a poor boy, and Maximilian Bercovicz “Max”, not so much), Sergio Leone recounts the formation of a band that prospers at the speed it promises. the American dream. Despite the missteps suffered by the gang, they continue to expand their areas and territories of influence, until the blessing of Prohibition arrives and the illegal sale of alcohol allows them to become one of the biggest gangsters in the entire country. In the course of the acting duo put together by Robert De Niro and James Wood during its more than three hours of duration, the social history of more than three decades of the city.

American Gangster

A jump to the 60s to show how the conquest of civil rights of the black community also resulted in its growth in the criminal organization (some maintain that it was the other way around, or that at least the mafia gangs of the community helped to win rights). civilians). Here the story, based on real events, begins in 1968. That year Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington) earns his living as a driver for an important black mafia boss in Harlem. But his boss unexpectedly dies, and Frank sees an opportunity to become the leader. Little by little he shows his great and hidden talent until now: he floods the streets with the best quality and best price products ever known, and with the money he launders he becomes a highly respected public figure. But he crosses paths with Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), a white cop who everyone believes is incorruptible; Frank also thinks he’s racist. In this tension, with the usual dexterity, Ridley Scott shows the changes of time that the city goes through.

Taxi driver

It’s not from the mafia, but like no other -and practically in real time- it talks about what no one thought possible: the decadence of New York, the city that both for its architecture and its cultural life seemed to have no limits. A century after laying the foundations of her logic of mass enchantment, even her most faithful lovers seem to abandon her (culturally, that feeling of an unlivable city was so strong that even the main character of the series Mad Men, in the seventies, moved to The Angels). It is about the life of Travis, who to cope with the chronic insomnia he suffers after his return from Vietnam, decides to work as a taxi driver at night. Taciturn, solitary, with contained violence that gradually becomes explicit, he travels through a city plagued by violence and desolation, in which the law of the jungle seems to rule. Just a few years later, Ronald Reagan would speak to the Travis from all over the United States to win their hearts first, and thus their votes.

Do the Right Thing

Master Spike Lee enters the scene to give an account of how the gentrification of the city to which Reaganian neoliberalism led practically left poor against poor, synthesized here in the Hispanic and black communities, although there are also Vietnamese and Italian descendants. Underground violence that the heat of the New York summer explodes (when those who can vacation have already left), and that is no longer the exclusive patrimony of gangs, although they apply it better than anyone else. Beyond the plot, Lee highlights the supremacy that individual action has taken over the inheritance to which the social structure that received the subject at birth forced. A whole novelty and more from the hand of a black activist for the rights of his community: something profoundly changed in American society in general, and New York appears as its avant-garde banner. Gone are the impositions of geography, of historical time, of society: identity is above all.

