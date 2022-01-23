Without underwear and in a black jumpsuit with straps, Chiquis Rivera previews her new video “Baila asi”

Chiquis Rivera has given a big surprise to his fans, by posting on his account Instagram advances of his new video “Dance like this”, his collaboration with Thalia, Becky G Y Play-N-Skillz. The message he wrote next to the post was: “My Boss Bees we had this surprise well kept for you! ❤️ The official video of #Baila Así premieres this Monday on @youtube!🔥 three powerful Mexicans together for the first time 🇲🇽 unmissable!!! Let’s go with everything 💪🏻🐝😎 Are you ready to keep dancing softly? 💃🏻”

Without underwear and dressed in a black jumpsuit with straps that highlighted her curves, Chiquis appears dancing sensually, while Becky is shown on a bicycle and Thalía poses very sexy in a red dress. The clip will be released on January 24 and is another of the releases that the singer had prepared for this year.

The public already knew the song “Dance like this” since last September, when Play-N-Skillz unveiled the lyrics video in Youtube, which has garnered over 860,000 views so far. It is certain that this figure will increase considerably after the premiere of the clip that brings together the three singers, who have been very enthusiastic about the project.

