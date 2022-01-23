Women in the Royal Academy of Medicine: only 10%

The health It is characterized by being a widely feminized sector, although there are still limits in the promotion of women to positions of responsibility. Proof of the existence of this ‘glass roof’ healthcare is the quota they represent in relevant bodies such as the Royal Spanish Academies.

Although the presence of women in these institutions has been increasing since 2012, the percentage of representation continues to be low, reaching a maximum of 13.7 percent in 2021. These figures can be extrapolated to the Royal National Academy of Medicine, where only 10 percent of its members are women today. Despite the existing feminization in the studies of this branch and in the exercise of the profession, the presence continues to be low and even breaks records, according to the latest data on women in these organizations collected by the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

The percentage, however, has increased up to 3 points in the last year, after representing 7 percent in 2020 and has multiplied almost 3 times in the last decade.

And it is that, in 2012, the percentage of female managers in this medical body (4.2 percent) was one of the lowest, only ahead of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando and the Royal Academy of Moral and Political Sciences. So, feminization was three times lower than that of the organisms responsible for Veterinary Sciences (12.5 percent) or History (13.9 percent).

Pharmacy, leader in feminization

Currently, the figure recorded by the Royal Academy of Medicine se is still below the average and far behind similar academies such as History, with twice as many female professionals (21.9 percent), Veterinary Sciences (15.4 percent) and Pharmacy.

In the latter, despite being one of the Academies with the largest quota, the presence of women has fallen three points, from 25 percent in 2020 to 21.6 percent this year. The Royal National Academy of Pharmacy the incorporation of experts to its ranks has been varying from year to year, and even so, it has been the representative body with the highest percentage of female personnel.

In five Royal Academies (the Royal Spanish Academy, the Royal National Academy of Pharmacy, the Royal Academy of History, the Royal Academy of Veterinary Sciences and the Royal Academy of Doctors of Spain) the participation of women exceeds 15 percent, while in the Engineering and Moral and Political Sciences) female participation does not reach 10 percent, being 9.5 and 5.0 percent respectively.