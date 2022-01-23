“Would you choose the same MIR specialty again?”

. This is the question that a doctor launches through his social networks to his colleagues, encouraging each one to explain the reason for it or if they could go back, they would change not their profession but their specialty.

In fact, in this last question there have been many doctors who have assured that “they made a mistake in their choice”. “She would go back to study Medicine, but she would change her specialty,” recognized a resident, admitting that “her second choice was Urology” and that she should have “taken it.”

“I would study from the beginning Plastic surgerynot Pediatrics”

“I was right with Medicine but not with the specialty: Family”, wrote another doctor, acknowledging that he currently works in “occupational health and that if he had known, he would have chosen Occupational Medicine.” While another doctor assured that although he “loves medicine, he would not study again Psychiatry“. “Absolutely no, I would not choose her again,” she added. Like another psychiatrist who points out that “although the specialty is precious, it wears out a lot and has great obstacles.”

For her part, a surgeon stated that if she could go back, “I would study from the beginning Plastic surgerynot Pediatrics as he chose”. A decision that is also shared by another doctor who assured that “currently he would choose Plastic Surgery instead of Gynecology”.

Finally, several doctors assured that they would go back to study medicine, but all of them agree that “later they would practice outside of Spain.” “I would go back to study Medicine, but I would go abroad before doing the MIR“, wrote a doctor.