Xiaomi has just launched a portable and intelligent WC toilet, for what?

Xiaomi has a very murky and interesting market for products on Youpin, its project store in China. Products of all kinds signed by certain brands and with the Xiaomi seal come out of that store. Today the company announced a toilet portable toilet called Ukideer Wonder Whale Children’s Smart Toilet U1. Beyond its endless name, we treat it at ProAndroid.com for its technology and curiosity. The bad new? You will not be able to buy or use it: it is for children.

Xiaomi’s toilet now portable and with a lot of technology

every so often Xiaomi launches on Youpin product of the strangest. East toilet portable toilet It is one of those that surprises as soon as you see it. It is a device focused on children that makes life easier for parents. East smart toilet it has its own battery, an internal mechanism, sensors and lots and lots of technology.

On the outside it includes several sensors to detect when to open the lid, something he does in just two seconds. It also has protection for pets and a detection system for small children to not open if what they want is to play with the device.

The interior has a series of very interesting mechanisms that They collect the stool in bags. These are sealed seconds after the child gets up and taken to a compartment to be collected. In this process the toilet is sanitized and eliminates bad odors.

Its battery means it doesn’t have to be plugged in and is portable. Also, its size is not too big for all the technology inside. Does not include water tanks or the like.

On one of the sides there is a small screen which probably indicates the charge levels and some other data. Despite being a product designed for children up to 6 years old, it can be a solution to consider if you need a smart portable toilet.

Its price has not seemed high to us, because in promotion it can be obtained for a few 100 euros/dollars To the change. The bad news is that it will not be sold in the West. What do you think of this smart toilet or toilet and xiaomi laptop?

