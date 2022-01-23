Your Apple Watch will never run out of battery with these five power banks designed for it and that are perfect to take on a trip

There is no doubt that the Apple Watch is one of the best “smart” watches on the market for its health functions, reliability of the heart rate sensor and catalog of apps. However, it has a pending issue that Apple has not yet been able to resolve: the autonomy.





The day and a half or two that your battery usually lasts per charge falls short compared to alternatives such as those of Huawei and its up to 14 days of autonomy, as in the case of the new Watch GT 3 (with HarmonyOS, app store and a fairly accurate heart rate sensor, similar to that of the Apple Watch).

Although Apple introduced faster charging in the Series 7 so that it does not have to spend as much time separated from our wrist, we hope that the company will further optimize watchOS or introduce larger batteries so that it lasts a little longer without going through the charger. . In the meantime, we offer you five power banks designed for Apple Watch with which we are not afraid of being “dead”.

Apple Watch Battery Series 3 279mAh | 341mAh series 4 225mAh | 292mAh Series 5 245mAh | 296mAh I KNOW Series 6 265.9mAh | 303.8mAh Series 7 284mAh | 309mAh

Power banks for Apple Watch

iWALK Apple Watch Portable Charger





We start the selection with a high-capacity external battery, the iWALK (49.99 euros). With 9,000 mAh of autonomy, can recharge an Apple Watch about 20 times. However, you can also connect a cable and recharge an iPhone or iPad. It has an approximate weight of 400 grams and dimensions of 14.1 x 10.3 x 4.2 cm.

Belkin Boost Charge 2K





Another external battery with which to prevent our Apple Watch from running out of power is the Belkin Boost Charge 2K (47.50 euros). This model is capable of provide up to 63 additional hours with its 2,000 mAh. It is MFi certified, so device compatibility and smooth operation are assured.

Satechi Four





We continue with another fairly complete model, because this one is capable of recharging the Apple Watch battery and more devices at the same time. The Satechi Quatro (99.99 euros), with a 10,000 mAh capacity and an elegant and minimalist design, is compatible with Apple Watch, iPhone and AirPods. comes with one Qi charging pad, an 18W USB-C PD and additional USB-A. It has LED lights that indicate the charge level of the power bank.

Prestigio Graphene PD PRO Watch





Another external battery that has a base for the Apple Watch is the Prestige Graphene PD Pro Watch (99.00 euros). With a capacity of 20,000 mAh, it has two USB-A ports, USB-C and a Qi base for recharge up to five devices simultaneously. It is compatible with QuickCharge 3.0 and PD. The power bank fully recharges in 100 minutes and has built-in LEDs that show the charge level.

Newdery Portable Charger for Apple Watch





For those who want a simple solution only for the Apple Watch, Newdery’s proposal (26.99 euros) has 4,000 mAh, which allows the device to be recharged about three times. The power bank fully recharges in 3.5 hours.

