Zague criticizes lack of goal in America and that they depend on Salvador Reyes

The America’s defeat by 0-2 against Atlas has generated great echo among multiple characters of the MX League, because it not only started with the comments of Paco Villa and Perro Bermúdez, but now Zague was in charge of criticizing the attack of the Eagles.

AmericaWhoever it was leader of the last tournament, started off on the wrong foot this Clausura 2022, because of the two games they have playedor have they just taken 1 point, In addition to the fact that today they are criticized for their lack of goal, so that Zague was in charge of making them notice.

What did Zague say about America?

TO through from a post on Twitter, Zague criticized America’s offensive, Well, you know that todayit is very difficult to score a goal, and not only that, but really the forwards and experience players are not shown inside the fieldsomething he regretted.

Another point criticized the TV Azteca commentator is that many of the aspirations of the Azulcremas It’s based on what you do or don’t do savior kingssince he has become the ‘important man’ at this start of the tournament.

“…say, if the @ClubAmerica will depend his aspirations to score goals through a player like savior kings and eye makes me a very good footballer for the record… I think that things will be complicated! And the forwards? offensive media, those of experience apá ???“, public.

… I mean, if he @America club It will depend on his aspirations to score goals through a player like Salvador Reyes and eye he makes me a very good footballer for the record… I think things will be complicated!! And the forwards? the offensive media, those with experience apa ??????? — Zague (@LRZague) January 23, 2022

The post generated a big number of answers supporting the comment Zaguebecause they commented that “they are a soulless team”, “In addition to a good winger, they need a bully in the area”, “They don’t know how to make signingsThey always fail.” “Solari’s moment is already passingthis is your reality”, among other things.

america will play until the next saturday february 5 against the Athletic San Luis for Matchday 4 of Liga MX. The match is agreed to start the 7:00 p.m. and it will be played on this day due to the break after the FIFA Date.

