108 MP camera and Super AMOLED screen with an exclusive discount

Scandalous is this offer that puts you on a plate one of the best phones of the moment in the mid-range. A piece of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro can be yours for 279.99 euros if you use the coupon COLD50 on the Xiaomi website. And it is that the 6+128GB model It is the one that can be yours for this great price, a balanced mobile with enough power.

The price of this model is usually around 330 euros, like today, and very rarely has it dropped below 300 euros. Without going any further, today on Amazon it is around 317 euros. You only have until Wednesday, January 26 to get this extra discount of 50 euros from the official website. Shipping is free, you have a 2-year guarantee and if you don’t like it you can return it in 15 days for no reason.

Use the coupon COLD50 in the shopping cart.

Buy the Redmi Note 10 Pro with a 50 euro discount

If you like to take photos, this phone is the one for you, if you don’t want your smartphone to get stuck while you play, edit a document or chat with someone, this is perfect for you, and if you need to have a autonomy of 2 days, this terminal is what you were looking for. And if in addition your budget is limited, the offer you have in front of you should not be missed. You can’t say no to one of the Xiaomi with the best camera, especially at this price.

And it is that we are facing one of the best current mid-range smartphones (although the 11th version is on the way), which mounts a powerful Snapdragon 732G processor octa-core of 8nm and 2.3GHz of clock speed, together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory internal expandable via micro SD cards.

One of the most impressive features of this Redmi Note 10 Pro is its camera. For 279.99 euros that it costs today, a smartphone with a quad camera made up of: 108MP f/1.9 sensor8 MP f/2.2 118º wide angle lens, 2 MP f/2.4 depth effect lens and 5 MP f/2.4 macro lens. It is capable of recording 4K video, slow motion at 960 fps and shoot in RAW format. At the front is the 16MP selfie camera of great quality. So good that DxOMark gives it a 106.

And if you thought that was all, this Redmi Note 10 Pro mounts a panel 6.67″ Super AMOLED Full HD+, with 120Hz of refresh rate, maximum brightness of 1,200 nits, HDR10 and a contrast of 4,500.00 to 1. On the other hand, we have stereo speakers compatible with Hi-Res Audio, a slim body of 8.1 mm, resistance to water and dust. dust IP53, and a huge 5,020mAh battery capable of fast charging with a power of 33W.

