1,172 places assigned to the Compulsory Social Service for professionals in Nursing, Medicine, Dentistry and Bacteriology

0 Comments

The Ministry of Health carried out the first process of assigning places for the compulsory social service of 2022 for professionals in Nursing, Medicine, Dentistry and Bacteriology.

There were 1,172 places assigned. In this first draw of the year, 4,986 registered health professionals participated, of which 927 places were assigned for medicine, 124 for nursing, 71 for dentistry and 50 for bacteriology.

Those who were assigned throughout the national territory will begin to provide their mandatory social service as of February 1, thus supporting the health needs of the communities in the territory where the available places are found.

Likewise, it was indicated that 1,392 nursing professionals, 598 dentistry professionals, 122 bacteriology professionals, and 1,702 medicine professionals were exempted, for a total of 3,814 professionals who will be able to initiate the process of authorization of professional practice in the corresponding professional association and initiate their work as health professionals.

In a second option, they will be able to wait to apply for the vacancies that are available for professionals who wish to participate.