5 Keys to Wall Street By Investing.com



©Reuters



By Geoffrey Smith

Investing.com – El and other cryptocurrencies lead risk assets lower as concerns over the war in Ukraine trigger a sell-off. This prevents US futures from seeing a real rally despite last week’s sell-off.

Oil falls after Iran affirms that it is about to reach an agreement to eliminate the sanctions of the United States, while the actions of Unilever (LON:) skyrocket after news that Nelson Peltz of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:) has bought a stake in it.

Here are the top five things to watch out for this Monday, January 24, in the financial markets.

1. Bitcoin falls 50% after registering all-time highs

Cryptocurrencies continue their sell-off, extending a self-reinforcing spiral of sell-offs and loss of technical momentum.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency was down another 6.7% to $33,569 by 11:55 AM ET and is already down more than 50% since hitting all-time highs just two months ago. Analysis by Korea-based website CryptoQuant suggests that more than 38% of all Bitcoin ever mined is at a loss, compared to a peak proportion of 34% during the previous sell-off in the middle of the year. last year.

This comes at a time when rising interest rates are putting sustained pressure on risky assets and leveraged portfolios. More specifically, it comes on the heels of new evidence that the world’s central banks are clamping down on private digital currencies, after the Central Bank of Russia proposed an outright ban on mining and use of cryptocurrencies.

2. Fears over Ukraine situation spark widespread sell-off

The situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border also continues to weigh on risk assets. Both the United States and the United Kingdom have instructed the families of their diplomats based in Ukraine to leave the country, suggesting that both countries continue to believe that there is a high short-term risk of a Russian invasion.

The New York Times and other outlets have reported that President Joe Biden is considering sending up to 50,000 combat troops to Ukraine, while the UK – whose government warned over the weekend of Russian intentions to install a puppet government in the country after invading it – would have sent some 2,000 anti-tank weapon systems to Ukraine.

Russia has dismissed the UK’s accusations as baseless. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the country has no intention of sending troops to Ukraine. However, Russian assets are coming under heavy pressure this Monday: the ruble falls almost 2% to a 14-month low against the dollar, while the benchmark stock index falls 9.4%, recording also minimum of 14 months. European stock markets fall around 1%.

3. The bags will extend losses; Peltz lights a fire at Unilever

US stock markets point to a lower open as risk aversion deepens in light of events in Eastern Europe.

By 12:15 PM ET, they were reversing their early gains and holding flat, though off overnight lows. However, they continued to lose 0.1% and 0.2%. The market looked set to rally after entering oversold territory after its worst week in months. He lost 4.6% last week, while he dropped 5.7% and 7.6%.

Among the stocks likely to command attention today are Unilever, after it emerged that activist investor Nelson Peltz has taken an unspecified stake in the company. Peltz has led the campaign for change by his US namesake Procter & Gamble in recent years.

Earnings week begins relatively quietly, with updates from Halliburton (NYSE:) first thing in the morning and from IBM (NYSE:) after the close.

4. Ómicron hits the European services sector in January; Italy begins to strategically promote Draghi

The eurozone economy has faltered in January, as the Omicron wave — a variant of Covid-19 — has shaken the service sector of the two largest economies in the region.

IHSMarkit’s Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the region fell more than expected to 52.4 points, according to a preliminary reading, largely due to a slump in the French services sector. However, the manufacturing sectors in Germany and France performed better than expected, on signs that supply chain problems may be abating.

However, the Deutsche Bundesbank has warned in its monthly report that the German economy likely contracted in the fourth quarter.

In the eurozone, Italy begins the formal process of appointing a new president on Monday. So far, signs point to former ECB president Mario Draghi taking over as prime minister, allowing Italian politics to resume normality. Former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi withdrew his candidacy this weekend, leaving no clear alternative to Draghi.

5. Oil falls on news from Iran and Abu Dhabi

Oil prices weaken after Iranian negotiators announced they are closer to reaching an agreement on lifting US-imposed sanctions, which would remove an artificial constraint on global supply.

Reports suggest that, in any case, that constraint has weakened considerably over the past year, due to various maneuvers by Chinese buyers to get around the current sanctions.

In addition, the United Arab Emirates has reported shooting down more long-range missiles aimed at the city of Abu Dhabi by Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, easing fears of further disruption to exports from one of the most trusted suppliers of OPEC.

By 12:30 PM ET, futures were down 0.4% at $84.77 a barrel, while he was down 0.4% at $86.75 a barrel.