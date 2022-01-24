5 things to keep in mind about bitcoin this week

The price of bitcoin (BTC) is starting the last week of January in a place no one wanted but many warned: a 50% drop from its all-time highs.

Drop to $34,000 means BTC/USD has halved in just two months, and perhaps naturally, the concern is that the losses may continue.

With USD 30,000 so far, bitcoin remains slightly above the low of its drop from $58,000 to $29,000 last summer.

With macroeconomic markets facing a tough time thanks to rapid changes in Federal Reserve policy, Cryptocurrency holders will be keeping an eye on the correlation of their coins with traditional assets in the future. Can bitcoin break the trend?

So far, there is little sign that a significant rebound is taking place, but below the headlines, all is not what it seems when it comes to the strength of bitcoin.

Cointelegraph presents a look at five areas worth keeping an eye on this week when assessing what BTC’s next price action could be.

Bitcoin Approaches a “Generational Bottom”

Bitcoin bears did not take note of the after-hours trading on Wall Street, so the weekend marked a new round of losses.

From $39,000 to current lows of $34,000, BTC showed no mercy as liquidations surged and sentiment took a further beating.

Now, traders are looking at the $30,000 test as a more definitive representation of how bitcoin is likely to perform in the short to medium term.

Other estimates of where relief could come were at $33,000 and $31,500, which have not yet been reached.

Analyzing various aspects of the on-chain situation, Dylan LeClair, a senior analyst at UTXO Management, highlighted bitcoin’s current cost base as a potential clue to what he calls a “generational bottom.”.

Cost basis refers to the aggregate price at which the bitcoins of various investor cohorts last moved.. The calculation, when combined with other data, can give insight into where a bitcoin bearish phase is likely to bottom.

Currently, the cost base of the network is USD 24,000. The ratio of cost basis to price, known as the market value to realized value (MVRV) ratio, also has more room to fall before putting in a classic bottom signal.

The current MVRV ratio is in the 38th percentile of historical readings. in the past $BTC dips below realized price (MVRV below 1.0) have served as generational buying opportunities. It’s anyones guess if we get to 24k, but it would certainly be extremely attractive to buy.

8/ pic.twitter.com/sW35OEt0I4 — Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) January 24, 2022

closer to home, a familiar target for the BTC/USD pair is emerging in the form of a CME futures gap.

While A wick to just above $36,000 on Friday spoiled a chance for bitcoin to reclaim levels closer to $40,000 as part of a ‘gap fill’, gap lower since July remains around $ 32,000.

“The real price action will happen at the start of the new week, when futures open and CME starts trading”, forecast Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

CME bitcoin futures 1-day candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

Futures “gaps” refer to the empty space on the CME Group futures chart between the end of trading on Friday and the beginning of the following Monday. If the spot price moves in the intervening period, it has a habit of “filling” the gap again, which usually happens in a matter of days or even hours..

The RSI is in the spotlight

Over the weekend, Cointelegraph reported on the daily bitcoin Relative Strength Index (RSI) metric., which is nearing its lowest levels since the March 2020 coronavirus crash.

Well below even its classic “oversold” zone, the RSI is becoming one of the most compelling signals for analysts willing to trust in a market rebound.

Bitcoin daily RSI at its lowest since March 12th, 2020 (covid crash) — Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) January 22, 2022

Not only the daily RSI, but the weekly RSI is now de facto back to where it dipped almost two years ago. From then on, those who followed him benefited greatly, as the following year saw virtually unchecked BTC price gains.

The RSI refers to how overbought or oversold an asset is at a given price point, and current low readings lend weight to the idea that $35,000 does not accurately reflect the value of bitcoin.

To popular Twitter trader and analyst TechDev, the numbers are stacking up, and the RSI on the weekly chart is within the classic reversal zones from early bitcoin history.

Current #BTC weekly RSI: 37 All bear bottoms: 29-35 March 2020 crash: 35 Closer to a bottom than a top imo. GN there. pic.twitter.com/MzyLNnJ6IT — TechDev (@TechDev_52) January 23, 2022

“The monthly RSI is approaching levels that have historically been some of the best buying opportunities in its entire history”, added fellow analyst Matthew Hyland next to his own chart.

Monthly chart of the RSI of bitcoin against the pair BTC/USD with comments. Source: Matthew Hyland/Twitter

In both the highest and lowest terms, bitcoin RSI is hinting that current price levels are unsustainable.

The miners are holding their ground…so far

Another phenomenon that could be subtly signaling that bitcoin’s $35,000 price isn’t its true value is miner sales, or lack thereof..

At 50% below its all-time highs, BTC/USD is now within leading estimates of global production costs to mine a single bitcoin.

These range from $34,000, as Cointelegraph reported, to $38,000., according to recent estimates, including that of crypto trading bank Galaxy Digital.

But nevertheless, if you look at the data covering the movements of mining pools and wallets of known miners, it appears that despite presumably low or even negative profit margins, miners are not in the mood to sell their BTC holdings.

Therefore, a significant accumulation trend that began last year shows no signs of reversing, yet.

Miners do not sell Bitcoin. Do they know something we don’t know…?

Nevertheless, Not everyone is convinced that the status quo can weather the storm if spot price action continues to decline.

“The worst crashes bitcoin has had were due to miner capitulation (Dec 2018, March 2020), when BTC fell below production costs. It is at risk of miner capitulation”, reiterated over the weekend the popular Venturefounder Twitter account.

“BTC was at risk of miner capitulation at $30,000 in June and at risk now again at $34,000.”

It included the latest incarnation of the Bitcoin cost of production indicator from Charles Edwards, CEO of cryptocurrency investment firm Capriole.

Chart of the cost of production of Bitcoin against the BTC/USD pair. Source: Venturefounder/Twitter

Illiquid supply continues to grow

While concerns center on whether or not certain cohorts of Bitcoin market participants will sell and at what price, it is worth widening the scope.says an analyst.

when analyzing the global supply of BTC over the weekend, Lex Moskovski, CIO of Moskovski Capital, drew attention to the current trend of coins becoming more and more inaccessible.

Aside from spot price movements, more and more supply is heading towards cold storage, as the Glassnode attachment shows.

In January, despite the downward trend, the conversion of bitcoin into illiquid accelerated, underscoring investors’ desire to buy at price levels seen in recent weeks.. Selling, it seems, is the last thing on their minds.

“Panic if you feel like it, but Bitcoin’s illiquid supply is rising relentlessly”Moskovsky predicts.

Chart with comments of the illiquid supply of Bitcoin against the pair BTC/USD. Source: Lex Moskovski/Twitter

Earlier this month, Glassnode estimated that 76% of the supply was already illiquid. In December, roughly 100,000 BTC was becoming illiquid each month, according to additional results.

“The only thing that is noise is the fall of summer”, added Moskovsky on the supply turmoil that followed last May’s miner relocation event.

The sentiment index is a hair’s breadth from its all-time low

With all the drawbacks, no wonder bitcoin market sentiment is not doing well.

According to the latest data from the Cryptocurrency Fear and Greed Index, “extreme fear” continues to worsen in line with spot price performance.

Earlier in the month, Cointelegraph reported that the index had hit lows seen only a handful of times in history, and with the weekend seeing those levels hit again, the doom felt by the average market participant is becoming more apparent.

Current levels around 10/100 have proven in the past to be excellent buying points based on sentiment alone; bitcoin settled there both in March 2020 and in the pit of its 2018 bear market.

Fear and greed index of cryptocurrencies (screenshot). Source: Alternative.me

