A draw cannot be so important… It’s time to modify the rules of overtime

Like every Monday, we go with the conclusions after the Divisional Round in the #NFLxESPN postseason.

From Tom Brady’s possible last game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to the cruel elimination of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills for a ‘coin’.

TO) Evan McPherson has quickly become one of the most reliable kickers in the NFL. The OL was a disaster and allowed nine sacks. Joe Burrow made a few mistakes on pre-snap reads, but when push came to shove, he appeared big again for the Bengals.

b) Every interception has its story, but the Titans lost in large part because of Ryan Tannehill’s 3 interceptions. Mike Vrabel also didn’t have his most inspired game from the sidelines and the decision to go for two cost him. It was evident that Derrick Henry was not at 100%.

c) Separate paragraph for Tanehill, who is clearly not the answer for the Titans if they want to aspire to a Super Bowl. Tennessee could only get out of that contract in 2023 and still have $18 million in dead money. Will they dare to try to change it?

D) The 49ers defense played a fantastic game after the 1st drive of the game. Special teams were crucial and Deebo Samuel proved again that he is one of the best players in the league. He didn’t have a good game, but Garoppolo got back to executing when it mattered.

E) The Packers special teams campaign was one of the worst in history; the matches are won or lost in the 3 phases. Aaron Rodgers was sacked 5 times, he didn’t have a good day and his future in Green Bay is in doubt. More details in Wednesday’s Guru.

F) Separate paragraph for San Francisco defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who should just show the video of this game to teams interested in hiring him as head coach. Green Bay had just 194 yards after the first drive.

G) The Rams looked immaculate until they decided to go all out to lose the game with three fumbles, a missed field goal and questionable calls from Sean McVay. Matthew Stafford grew up in the clincher. They have lost 6 in a row to the 49ers.

h) It was the first game in which all the starters played defensively for the Bucs, and their performance was one to forget, with multiple miscommunications and silly penalties. The offensive line had no answers for Aaron Donald and the Rams’ defensive front.

I) Separate paragraph for Tom Brady. Rumors about his potential retirement have been loud in recent days. It is normal that at 44 years old there is talk every season about potential retirement. It’s a personal decision, but I doubt I’ll end up hanging up my boots.

J) Patrick Mahomes played a perfect game, hurting with his legs when necessary and with incredible mettle in the decisive moments. Tyreek Hill is an impossible puzzle to crack and Travis Kelce is a guarantee. Melvin Ingram has made an impact on defense.

k) It broke my heart to see Josh Allen disappointed as he couldn’t have played a better game. Gabriel Davis had the best game of his career. I understand that the defense got tired, but the liberties they allowed in the last 13 seconds are inexcusable.

L) Separate paragraph for overtime rules. I understand the current format in the regular season, but in the playoffs, a draw may not be as important. They must modify the rules so that both quarterbacks have a chance to touch the ball.